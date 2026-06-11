Mexico and South Africa will set the tone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the tournament gets underway with its opening fixture

The clash also carries a nostalgic edge, echoing their 2010 World Cup opener which ended in a 1-1 draw 16 years ago

Opta’s supercomputer has already crunched the numbers, offering its predictions for the curtain-raiser of the global showpiece

The 2026 FIFA World Cup bursts into life on June 11 as Mexico face South Africa in a historic opening fixture at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

It is a repeat of the 2010 curtain-raiser, a match that ended 1-1 and helped set the tone for one of the most memorable tournaments in history.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's strike against Mexico on June 11, 2010, at the 2010 FIFA World Cup remains one of the iconic moments in the history of the competition. Photo by Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

Sixteen years later, both nations return to the spotlight, this time carrying fresh ambition and pressure as the first of 104 matches gets underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While Mexico arrive with home advantage, South Africa step onto the global stage as determined underdogs hoping to make an early statement.

Mexico chase opening day victory

El Tri head into the tournament with unfinished business after a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, a result that ended a run of seven consecutive round-of-16 appearances.

History, however, offers encouragement. Mexico have not lost a World Cup opener since 1994, going unbeaten in their last seven opening matches (five wins and two draws).

That confidence is reflected in the dressing room, with head coach Javier Aguirre highlighting the emotional weight of hosting the tournament. He said, as quoted by FIFA:

"I haven't experienced a greater thrill in 50 years of football than playing in a World Cup at home. I've lived through a lot, but this is unforgettable. That's what I've told the boys, and I think I've convinced them. They feel comfortable; it's something very powerful, and they have grown together like a family. They express it openly."

Mexico will be expected to carry that energy into a strong start in front of a packed home crowd at the Azteca.

South Africa aim to upset World Cup co-host

Bafana Bafana, on the other hand, arrive with quiet belief, even if recent form suggests inconsistency. They are winless in their last five outings, recording three draws and two defeats.

Still, under Hugo Broos, South Africa have built a reputation for resilience on the big stage.

Their progress to the AFCON 2025 round of 16 and bronze medal finish at AFCON 2023 underline a team capable of punching above expectations.

But Broos is under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

“Mexico are the strongest team in the group, so tomorrow will be a very tough game for us. I can assure you that my team is ready, and we’ll fight for every metre and every ball for the full 90 minutes. After that, we’ll see."

For South Africa, the opening match also carries symbolic weight, representing a chance to set the tone for Africa’s 10-team presence at the tournament.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026 Photos by Hector Vivas - FIFA and NuPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mexico vs South Africa: Supercomputer predicts winner

Beyond the emotion and history, data has also entered the conversation.

Opta’s supercomputer simulations have delivered a decisive verdict on the opening clash, running 10,000 pre-match scenarios to forecast the outcome.

Mexico emerged as clear favourites, winning 67.1% of simulations.

South Africa claimed victory in 13.5% of outcomes, while a draw was recorded in 19.4% of cases.

While statistics lean heavily toward the hosts, football’s opening night rarely follows a script.

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa live

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fans will not miss a moment of the Mexico vs South Africa World Cup opener.

The match is set to be broadcast live across 16 free-to-air television networks, including the national broadcaster GTV.

Source: YEN.com.gh