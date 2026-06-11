Alexx Ekubo's father has spoken for the first time since his passing, sharing an emotional tribute

The bereaved father recounted the sad moment when the news of his beloved son’s death was broken to him

Emotions have run high on social media, with many heartbreaking netizens sharing their condolences

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Mazi Alex Ekubo, the father of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has broken his silence after his passing.

Alexx Ekubo's father, Mazi Ekubo, speaks for the first time following the actor's death and pays an emotional tribute. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, June 10, a service of song was organised in honour of the Nigerian actor. Many industry players were present at the event to bid farewell to Alexx Ekubo.

The memorial was filled with heartfelt tributes amid tears as various loved ones mounted the stage to share their experiences with the late movie star.

Among the heartbreaking tributes was Alexx Ekubo's father's, read by one of the actor's cousins.

The grieving father recounted the life-threatening moment when the news of his son's passing was broken to him.

He said;

My dear son, Alex Ikenna, my beloved Ike bobo, Ikukwuomam. The day I received the news of passing was the darkest day of my life. As a father, I never imagined that I would live to write a tribute to my own son. This is a pain that cuts deep, that cuts deep into the heart, a wound that words cannot heal. Ikenna, you were a precious gift from God. You brought joy, honor, and happiness to our family."

"Your smile lit up every room, your laughter brought comfort and joy, and your kind heart drew many people close to you. You were a son any father would be proud of, respectful, loving, cheerful, and compassionate. You carried yourself with dignity and treated everyone with kindness. Many knew you, many loved you, and many will continue to remember you. My dear son, Ikukuomam, your name speaks of strength, movement, and presence. Like the wind, you touched many lives."

The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo before his passing causes sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

The tribute further read:

"Though we could not hold on to you forever, the impact of your life remains with us. Who am I to question God? The Almighty gives, and the Almighty takes away. Yet, as a father, my heart is heavy. I wish for more years with you. I wish to hear your voice again, to see your smile again, and to watch you continue life's journey, especially alongside your beloved wife, Anwili. Today, I remember not only your many achievements, but also your character."

"And I remember your generosity, especially towards me, your father, your warmth, and the love you freely shared with family and friends. These memories are treasured. Nwamam, Nwanyi, Nwanyi, God, you were a good son who feared and served God faithfully, a son whose life brought great honour and pride to his family."

"Your departure has left a void that can never be filled. As we commit your body to... As we commit your body to Mother Earth, we pray that your soul finds eternal rest in the bosom of Almighty God. May perpetual light shine upon you. You loved, you left footprints on our hearts that time can never erase. Until we meet again."

The touching tribute from Alexx Ekubo's father stirred emotions on social media, triggering heartfelt comments.

The Instagram video of Mazi Alex Ekubo’s tribute being read at his service of song memorial.

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's father's tribute

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Alexx Ekubo's father paid tribute to his late son.

Precious John wrote:

"Always pray that children will be the ones to bury their father, not the other way round. Rest in power, Alexx."

Amaka wrote:

"No parent deserves this pain!"

Fancy wrote:

"There’s no greater pain than this 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔a parent burying his or her child."

Bibi wrote:

"😭 😭 Eternal rest grant unto Alexx soul and let perpetual light shine upon him may Alexx soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace Amen 🙏."

Gladys wrote:

"This is just so sad 😭 Alexx, we love ❤️ you worldwide."

The Instagram post of when Alexx Ekubo's family confirmed his death is below:

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Source: YEN.com.gh