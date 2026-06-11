The United States, in a show of transparency, has made public salary details for enlisted officers serving in the Army

Details on the website of the Defence Finance and Accounting Service show the starting pay for all enlisted officers

The attractive and highly competitive salary given to enlisted officers in their various ranks does include allowances

The US Army has, for decades, been a career choice for many millions of Americans and other nationals.

Data from the Defence Manpower Data Centre (DMDC) indicates the US Army currently has 450,000 soldiers on active duty.

The US Army releases detailed salary information for enlisted personnel. Image credit: DanielBendjy, Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People join the US Army for many reasons, ranging from educational benefits, job training and skills, travel experience, discipline and personal development, to salary and financial benefits.

YEN.com.gh provides a breakdown of the pay structure for enlisted US Army soldiers, based on data from the Defence Finance and Accounting Service, a department under the Department of War.

US Army publishes salaries of enlisted members

The salary details in the report differ from those for officers, as they are limited to non-commissioned members, known as enlisted personnel.

They include Private, Private Second Class, Private First Class, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Sergeant First Class, Master Sergeant, and Sergeant Major, as made public by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service.

It is worth noting that the US Army pay structure for enlisted members is based on rank, where personnel who have served longer in a particular rank earn more than new entrants.

1. Private

According to Defence Finance and Accounting Service data, a Private who has just joined the service is the lowest paid among non-commissioned officers. The starting pay for a Private in the US Army is $2,407.20 per month, which equals about $28,886 per year.

2. Private Second Class

The Private Second Class is an enlisted member who has been in service for more than six months. For US Army personnel in this rank, the monthly salary stands at $2,697.90, with an annual salary of about $32,375 per year.

3. Private First Class

The next on the list is the Private First Class, who ranks above Private Second Class and Private. Members in this rank have been in service for over a year and have gained experience. The salary is $2,836.80 per month, totalling approximately $34,042 per year.

The US under President Donald offers attractive and competitive salaries to US Army personnel. Image credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. Corporal

Corporal or Specialist in the US Army are junior soldiers who have typically served for over two years. Their starting monthly salary is $3,142.20, totalling an annual salary of about $37,706 per year.

5. Sergeant

A Sergeant is considered a leadership rank among enlisted personnel. They have a starting pay of $3,342.90 per month, making it approximately $40,115 per year.

6. Staff Sergeant

The Staff Sergeant rank in the US Army is considered an experienced leadership position. The starting salary is $3,401.10 per month, approximately $40,813 per year.

7. Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class personnel are senior enlisted leaders with a lot of experience, often managing large groups. The starting salary is $3,932.10 per month, approximately $47,185 per year.

8. Master Sergeant

A Master Sergeant is a highly ranked enlisted soldier with extensive experience in the Army and often manages units. The starting monthly pay is $5,656.50, making it about $67,878 per year.

9. Sergeant Major

The Sergeant Major is one of the highest enlisted ranks in the US Army. These are senior non-commissioned leaders. The starting pay is $6,910.20 per month, which equals about $82,922 per year.

The pay structure shown above does not include allowances.

Ghanaian man joins US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian soldier Kwaku Raymond, on June 4, 2025, announced his entry into the US Army.

He shared his milestone with the US Army on his widely followed TikTok account, EchoLima.

Raymond, who was enlisted in the Ghana Army in 2005, served for nearly two decades before resigning.

Source: YEN.com.gh