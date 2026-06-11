Actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bambam lost her mobile phone at a memorial service

The incident occurred after she joined the all-white celebration of life for her late friend Alexx Ekubo

The missing device caused temporary confusion and drama among guests at the gathering

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Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, faced an unfortunate situation after her phone went missing at a memorial service.

BBNaija Bambam loses phone at actor Alexx Ekubo’s all-white memorial service in Lagos. Image credit: Bambam-Bamike Olawunmi/Facebook, ogayenne/Instagram

Source: UGC

The reality television star had joined colleagues for the all-white celebration of life for her late friend Alexx Ekubo when the incident occurred. The missing item caused immediate drama and confusion at the venue as people noticed the commotion.

As at the time of reporting, Bambam had not recovered the device. The frantic search to find it drew closer attention to the embarrassing incident.

However, conflicting reports quickly surfaced online regarding what actually transpired during the event.

Bambam loses her phone at Alexx's memorial

The gathering brought out several entertainment industry personalities who came to pay their respects. The sudden disappearance of the celebrity's phone temporarily disrupted the event as guests and security tried to locate it.

While initial online reports claimed that an intruder had stolen the phone, counterclaims emerged shortly after.

Some eyewitnesses asserted that the actress did not actually lose the phone to thieves but had simply misplaced it during the event.

According to these accounts, her personal assistant had helped secure the device without her immediate knowledge.

A footage as frustrated Bambam looking for her phone at Alexx Ekubo's memorial is in the Instagram post below.

Bambam's phone going missing stirs reactions online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

shuugar_nd said:

"Why would someone want to mafia phone in such an event 🤦‍♀️?"

deeglam_concept said:

"It wasn’t stolen. She forgot it was with her PA."

chinenye_emmaculate said:

"At least not in all occasions stealing should be done na When una suppose steal, una no go steal 😭😭."

Shu_ga.berry said:

"Make Una try Dey verify before accusing people. Now they’re saying she forgot it with her PA😒."

theigboyorubagyal said:

"I don't think her phone was stolen; it looks like her PA helped secure the phone."

IK Ogbonna's message to late Alexx trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna openly shared his final words for his late closest friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo, during his service of songs memorial event.

The all-white tribute gathering took place on June 10, 2026, at an event centre in Lagos, where family, friends, and loved ones assembled.

Source: YEN.com.gh