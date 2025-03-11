A teenage Ghanaian footballer has sadly passed away after he was allegedly assaulted by his coach

The young footballer died from complications of the assault from his coach, which reportedly lasted for three years

The mother of the footballer has set a bounty on the alleged perpetrator who is reported to be on the run

A young Ghanaian footballer who was allegedly assaulted by his coach has sadly passed away after weeks of treatment at a hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The 16-year-old footballer, known as Ransford Owusu Ansah, allegedly suffered sexual assault from his coach Ibrahim Anyass for three years.

The player's mother, who is currently seeking help from the public to locate the coach, promised an amount of GHC5000 to anyone who can find the perpetrator.

In a video shared on social media, the mother of the footballer held a poster of the late player as she made a plea to Ghanaians home and abroad.

"Ghanaian leaders, I brought coach to you for justice but nothing has come out of it and now my son is dead. Ghanaians, please the coach is wanted. Anybody who finds him should bring him to me for GHC5000," she said.

The coach is reported to be on the run following investigation into the case.

Owusu Ansah was a budding footballer, who joined Siano Soccer Academy last three years.

However, his dreams were cut short following the unfortunate incident, which has now lead to his death.

Young footballer's mother opens up on assault

During a radio interview on Oyerepa FM, the mother of the football narrated the ordeal as she demanded justice.

She said, as quoted by Pulse:

"I was initially hesitant and didn't want my son to leave home because of how he is. He's someone who does not like eating and needs special attention so I always wanted to be close to him. Eventually, I had to release him because I didn't want to be accused of blocking my son's path to success. He was taken to a team at Amasaman in Accra. For three years, I visited him periodically with food items until recently when I fell ill.

"While he was unwell, I tried consistently to reach the coach but he never answered any of my calls. After successive failures, I used someone's phone to call the coach and he picked this time around. I spoke to my son and told him that I had been unwell for some time. I also quizzed him on why he had never called me and he said their phones were seized."

