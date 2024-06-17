FC Samartex, a Ghanaian football club, secured the prestigious title of being champions in the 2023/2024 season

In their final game of the season, the Timber Giants were presented with their trophy in style using a drone that arrived with the trophy

The gesture awed many Ghanaians as they talked about the inclusion of advanced technology in the video

The Ghanaian football club, Samartex, emerged winners in the 2023/2024 season of the Ghana Premier League, dethroning Medeama, the defenders of the prestigious title.

FC Samartex trophy presentation. Image Credit: @fcsamartex1996

Source: Instagram

FC Samartex presented their trophy using a drone

FC Samartex bagged their first-ever Ghana Premier League title after emerging at the top of the table barely two games before the season came to an end, defeating Bibiani Goldstars on matchday 32.

The Timber Giants were officially crowned champions on Sunday, June 16, 2024, after their final game against the Accra Lions, where they secured a 2-0 victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

In a colourful ceremony after the match, Samartex were presented with their trophy in style. A drone flew it in the air and handed it to authorities. The gesture was welcomed with cheers from football fans who were there to witness history.

Below is a carousel post of pictures of the trophy arriving in style at the Ghana Premier League finale.

Below is a video of the trophy arriving with a drone at the Ghana Premier League finale.

Netizens react to the video

The video left many people in awe, and many applauded FC Samartex for incorporating technology into their trophy presentation.

Others were also unhappy with the background noises in the video as they opined that it ruined the beauty of the presentation.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video on X:

@okyere_obed said:

Great concept. Sake of ebi Ghana people go talk nonsense, but obroni dey use helicopter all for just a trophy.

@MensahZiggy said:

Woow, a celebration with tradition and modernity. Congrats to Samatex

@wusuphil7 said:

Bechem United gyimiii all they know is match fixing Samartex just came into the league n they have won it mmoa be there n be fixing matches like Juventus

@Yharmoah4Felix said:

They’re the only club trying something. At least they tried.

@Dagaraabudulai said:

Nice concept, but the background sounds destroyed everything. Noise and sound instruments mixed together.

Hat-trick hero Jordan Ayew sipped a drink like a shy boy at a TIS graduate's party

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was given a warm welcome at the graduation party of Tema International School (TIS) graduate Jaia, which was held on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Many guests were in attendance, including Jaia's classmates and friends, who dined and partied hard throughout the night.

Many Ghanaians encouraged Jordan to celebrate after scoring a hat-trick in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh