Werder Bremen decided not to invite Mesut Özil to the retirement match of his former teammate Diego Ribas

Werder Bremen's say their ex-player's conduct contradict the club’s core values of inclusivity and respect

The former Werder Bremen star also played for Real Madrid in the La Liga and Arsenal in the Premier League

Former German international and Werder Bremen midfielder Mesut Özil has found himself embroiled in controversy following his alleged links with the Turkish far-right political group, the Grey Wolves.

As a result, the renowned German club has made the decision to exclude him from the retirement match of his former teammate, Diego Ribas, and all of the club's activities, citing the incompatibility of Özil's recent actions with the club's values.

Mesut Özil of Turkey looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Türkiye at Olympiastadion on July 6, 2024. Image credit: Reinaldo Coddou H. - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

A friendship and professional bond at Werder Bremen

Özil’s time at Werder Bremen, where he played from 2008 to 2010, remains a memorable period in the club’s history. He formed a strong professional bond with fellow midfielder Diego Ribas, with whom he shared the field for two years. The pair helped drive Werder Bremen's successes during their stint together, and their relationship continued after their respective moves away from the club.

Ribas, who has since retired from professional football, announced his farewell match in 2025, bringing together several former teammates from his illustrious career. However, when it came to inviting Özil, the situation took a dramatic turn according to RMC Sport. Despite the long-standing friendship between the two, Werder Bremen made the controversial decision to exclude Özil from the retirement match.

The controversy surrounding Mesut Özil

The reasons behind the exclusion stem from the political controversy surrounding Özil’s connections to the Grey Wolves, a far-right group in Turkey known for its nationalist and extremist views. Özil’s previous public support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his controversial actions on the political stage have drawn widespread criticism over the years.

The most significant incident occurred in 2018 when Özil, alongside fellow footballer Ilkay Gündogan, posed for photos with President Erdoğan during a meeting in London. The incident sparked widespread debate in Germany, with many accusing Özil, who recently joined the Messi-Ronaldo GOAT debate, of aligning himself with a leader whose political views were incompatible with the values of a multicultural, democratic society.

Özil’s decision to retire from international football shortly afterward, citing the treatment he received from the German Football Federation (DFB) and German media, only intensified the scrutiny surrounding him.

Werder Bremen’s stance on values

Werder Bremen could not ignore the growing public pressure regarding Özil's political affiliations. A club official explained the reasoning behind the decision not to invite Özil to Diego Ribas's retirement match.

"We agreed with Diego not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions, which do not represent the club's values." the Werder Bremen official stated.

Reactions to the ban

The decision to exclude Özil from the event has sparked mixed reactions both in Germany and abroad. Some have supported Werder Bremen’s stance, arguing that the club has a duty to uphold its values and maintain a strong moral compass.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Türkiye and Mesut Özil during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Türkiye on July 06, 2024. Image credit: Christina Pahnke - sampics

Source: Getty Images

Others, however, have criticized the club for potentially punishing Özil for his personal political beliefs rather than focusing solely on his contributions to football.

Mesut Özil ends goal drought

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mesut Özil 's strike for Fenerbahce to end an 18-month goal drought in August 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh