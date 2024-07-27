Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target as Southampton recorded a well-deserved victory over French side Montpellier

The dynamic winger played 45 minutes before being substituted by Ghanaian-born English forward Sam Amo-Ameyaw

Kamaldeen is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Premier League season as the Saints return to the top flight

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Southampton in their 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Montpellier.

Sulemana put Southampton ahead by converting his own rebound from a penalty just four minutes into the game.

Kamaldeen Sulemana easily taps in the rebound after his early penalty was saved. Photo: Southampton FC

Source: UGC

Tyler Dibling extended the lead just before half-time, while Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for Montpellier after the break.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis reinstated the two-goal lead for the Premier League returnees late in the match.

Sulemana, who struggled with fitness issues last season, is aiming to stay injury-free as he prepares for the new campaign.

After joining the Saints in January 2023 for a record transfer fee, the speedy winger is expected to play a significant role this season.

Southampton will kick off their Premier League return in August with an away match against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Jordan Ayew on target in pre-season

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen's Black Stars teammate, Jordan Ayew, opened his goal-scoring account in pre-season for Crystal Palace as the Premier League side crushed League One outfit Crawley.

The Ghanaian forward, now in his seventh season with the Eagles, came off the bench to net Palace's fifth goal in a 6-3 victory on Saturday, July 27.

Ayew latched onto a through pass from Jeffrey Schlupp with his first touch, but Crawley's goalkeeper blocked his initial shot.

However, he quickly capitalised on the rebound, coolly slotting the ball into an open net. He opted for a mute celebration after his goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh