Kamaldeen Sulemana: Black Stars winger scores as Southampton beat Montpellier in pre-season friendly
- Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target as Southampton recorded a well-deserved victory over French side Montpellier
- The dynamic winger played 45 minutes before being substituted by Ghanaian-born English forward Sam Amo-Ameyaw
- Kamaldeen is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Premier League season as the Saints return to the top flight
Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Southampton in their 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Montpellier.
Sulemana put Southampton ahead by converting his own rebound from a penalty just four minutes into the game.
Tyler Dibling extended the lead just before half-time, while Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for Montpellier after the break.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis reinstated the two-goal lead for the Premier League returnees late in the match.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Sulemana, who struggled with fitness issues last season, is aiming to stay injury-free as he prepares for the new campaign.
After joining the Saints in January 2023 for a record transfer fee, the speedy winger is expected to play a significant role this season.
Southampton will kick off their Premier League return in August with an away match against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Jordan Ayew on target in pre-season
Meanwhile, Kamaldeen's Black Stars teammate, Jordan Ayew, opened his goal-scoring account in pre-season for Crystal Palace as the Premier League side crushed League One outfit Crawley.
The Ghanaian forward, now in his seventh season with the Eagles, came off the bench to net Palace's fifth goal in a 6-3 victory on Saturday, July 27.
Ayew latched onto a through pass from Jeffrey Schlupp with his first touch, but Crawley's goalkeeper blocked his initial shot.
However, he quickly capitalised on the rebound, coolly slotting the ball into an open net. He opted for a mute celebration after his goal.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.