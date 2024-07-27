Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams Spotted 'partying' together in Marbella
- Lamine Yamal is having some truly amazing time with Nico Williams in Marbella, Spain
- The pair are currently enjoying a short holiday before rejoining their respective club sides
- They took a well-deserved break after their impressive performance, which ended with Spain winning Euro 2024
Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams opted for a vacation together to celebrate their Euro 2024 triumph.
Both played crucial roles as Spain won the European Championship, defeating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.
Yamal was named the tournament's best young player, while Williams was among the standout performers.
Following their stellar performances and Spain's fourth European title, the duo took a well-deserved break.
Before reuniting in Marbella, they separately enjoyed holidays with their families to unwind from the tournament.
Lamine Yamal enjoys bittersweet nature of stardom as fans mob him and take selfies while on vacation
Yamal and Williams have been seen enjoying Marbella's top spots, including the Mosh Group's show restaurant, 'Mosh Fun Kitchen.'
Yamal's arrival at Malaga airport quickly made headlines on social media, with the 17-year-old being greeted by a throng of fans eager for photos.
Barcelona chase Nico Williams
As they enjoy their last days of relaxation, rumours are circulating about a possible reunion at FC Barcelona.
The Catalan club are reportedly keen on signing Williams, which could see him and Yamal training together at Camp Nou.
This potential move has thrilled Barcelona fans, who are eager to see the two stars play side by side.
If Barcelona successfully secures Williams, it could signal the start of a new era at the club with two of Spain's brightest talents joining forces.
For now, Yamal and Williams are making the most of their Marbella getaway while preparing for the upcoming season's challenges.
Lamine Yamal picks Messi's number ahead of the new season
In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that Lamine Yamal opted for the 19 jersey, a number once donned by Lionel Messi in his early Barcelona days, for the 2024/25 season.
Speculations had suggested that the young player might choose the number 10 or the number 27, which became available following Marcos Alonso's exit.
Instead, Yamal made the unexpected decision to go with the number 19 jersey.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.