Lamine Yamal is having some truly amazing time with Nico Williams in Marbella, Spain

The pair are currently enjoying a short holiday before rejoining their respective club sides

They took a well-deserved break after their impressive performance, which ended with Spain winning Euro 2024

Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams opted for a vacation together to celebrate their Euro 2024 triumph.

Both played crucial roles as Spain won the European Championship, defeating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

Yamal was named the tournament's best young player, while Williams was among the standout performers.

Following their stellar performances and Spain's fourth European title, the duo took a well-deserved break.

Before reuniting in Marbella, they separately enjoyed holidays with their families to unwind from the tournament.

Yamal and Williams have been seen enjoying Marbella's top spots, including the Mosh Group's show restaurant, 'Mosh Fun Kitchen.'

Yamal's arrival at Malaga airport quickly made headlines on social media, with the 17-year-old being greeted by a throng of fans eager for photos.

Barcelona chase Nico Williams

As they enjoy their last days of relaxation, rumours are circulating about a possible reunion at FC Barcelona.

The Catalan club are reportedly keen on signing Williams, which could see him and Yamal training together at Camp Nou.

This potential move has thrilled Barcelona fans, who are eager to see the two stars play side by side.

If Barcelona successfully secures Williams, it could signal the start of a new era at the club with two of Spain's brightest talents joining forces.

For now, Yamal and Williams are making the most of their Marbella getaway while preparing for the upcoming season's challenges.

Lamine Yamal picks Messi's number ahead of the new season

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that Lamine Yamal opted for the 19 jersey, a number once donned by Lionel Messi in his early Barcelona days, for the 2024/25 season.

Speculations had suggested that the young player might choose the number 10 or the number 27, which became available following Marcos Alonso's exit.

Instead, Yamal made the unexpected decision to go with the number 19 jersey.

Source: YEN.com.gh