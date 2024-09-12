Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay has ascribed his transfer to Corinthians as divinely orchestrated by God

Corinthians, with its passionate fanbase and rich football history, offers an environment where his skill set could thrive

Meanwhile, Brazilian football is known for its flair and attacking style, characteristics that suit Depay's creative play

Memphis Depay has described his transfer to Corinthians as part of a divine plan.

The Dutch forward, of Ghanaian heritage, made an unexpected yet bold switch to the Brazilian club after his contract with Atletico Madrid ended in the summer.

Memphis Depay believes his transfer to Brazilian club Corinthians was God's plan. Photos by Image Photo Agency and Wagner Meier.

Source: Getty Images

Memphis shocks the world with Brazilian transfer

Many expected Depay, who once donned the colours of Manchester United, to either remain in Europe or follow the lucrative trend of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar by heading to the Saudi Pro League.

However, he took the football world by surprise by signing a two-year deal with Corinthians, per the BBC, a move that has raised eyebrows across the sport.

Memphis pays tribute to God after Corinthians move

Reflecting on this unconventional decision, Depay expressed that his transfer wasn’t merely about football.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he believes it was orchestrated by God, a step in his spiritual journey rather than just a career move.

"My first day in Brazil confirmed to me that God wanted me to be here for a lot of reasons," Depay shared, hinting at a deeper purpose behind the transfer.

He also referenced a well-known scripture, 2 Corinthians 5:7, "For we walk by faith, not by sight," which underscores his belief that this chapter of his career goes beyond what meets the eye.

When will Memphis make his Corinthians debut?

Depay could make his debut for his new team as soon as September 15, when Corinthians take on Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A.

His presence in the lineup will undoubtedly add a new layer of excitement to an already football-obsessed nation.

Memphis releases song about his African roots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay released a song celebrating his African heritage.

The football star paid tribute to his Asante roots and even included a special appearance by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the music video.

Fans who watched the video were thrilled, taking to the comments section to praise Depay for honoring his cultural background.

