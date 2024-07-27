Photographs showing Lionel Messi holding the prodigy who could now challenge his achievements went viral on social media

And it appears West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has recreated a scene reminiscent of the Argentine and Lamine Yamal's iconic moment

The Ghana international was asked by the parent of the ward to 'bless' him during his side's pre-season tour in the USA

Mohammed Kudus recreated an iconic moment reminiscent of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, this time with a baby dressed in West Ham United and Ghana colours.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star has quickly become a fan favourite in his first season with the Hammers.

Mohammed Kudus shared a heartwarming moment with a West Ham fan's baby during his side's pre-season tour of the United States. Photo credit: @SistaAfia_/X

Despite ongoing rumours of a potential transfer, Kudus remains with the East London outfit and is gearing up for the 2024/25 season.

Fans brave the rain to watch Kudus and West Ham stars

During an open training session in Jacksonville, Florida, fans endured the rain to see the Ghanaian forward in action.

Kudus was the centre of attention, with fans enthusiastically chanting his name.

Kudus recreates Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's iconic moment in the US

A particularly touching moment occurred when Kudus interacted with a fan and his child.

In the viral video circulating on social media, Kudus approached the fans, who warmly greeted the 23-year-old.

One ecstatic fan, overwhelmed with admiration, praised Kudus before the Right to Dream Academy graduate extended his arms to hold the fan's baby.

The baby, draped in West Ham and Ghana colours, was gently held by Kudus.

The fan urged Kudus to recreate Messi's memorable moment with Lamine Yamal and to "bless" his child to follow in the Black Stars forward's footsteps.

In response, the Nima-born attacker playfully "anointed" the child with "more goals."

The moment almost looked identical to a photo of Messi and Yamal, taken in 2007.

According to Sky Sports, it drew attention after Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, posted it on Instagram last week with the caption: "The beginning of two legends."

Kudus's moment with the fan's baby melts hearts

The heartwarming gesture has melted the hearts of many, showcasing Kudus' connection with his fans and his endearing personality.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions on social media:

@KwekuRhaster wrote:

"Messi influence 😂😂"

@UsBrain53 added:

"Star boy."

Another user, @kobbycru_ll, described the heart-melting moment:

"Star boy dey show love 😊"

@Pachecolart77 forecasted:

"We for find this kid. He’s gonna be great footballer."

Mohammed Kudus names his favourite American celebrity

In another article, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a big fan of American entertainment.

When asked to mention his favourite American celebrity, without hesitation, he named rapper Lil Baby.

