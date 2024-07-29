German defender Antonio Rudiger crunched new summer signing Endrick in his debut training with Real Madrid in the United States

The 18-year-old Endrick participated in his first training session under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance since arriving from Palmeiras

The youngster is the 25th Brazilian to join Real Madrid’s senior squad, alongside compatriots Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid newbie, Endrick, has gotten a glimpse of the challenges that lie ahead after enduring a rough tackle from Antonio Rudiger during his first training session.

Endrick was officially introduced as a Los Blancos player on Saturday, July 27, following his transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Antonio Rudiger smashed through Endrick during their Real Madrid training session. Photo: Helios de la Rubia

An enthusiastic crowd of 43,000 fans filled the Santiago Bernabeu during his presentation to see the forward don the iconic white Madrid jersey.

Endrick's transfer fee is initially set at £29.5 million (€35 million), with the total potentially rising to £50.6 million (€60 million) through bonuses and add-ons.

And according to beIN Sports, the 18-year-old swiftly joined Real Madrid's training camp in the United States as the team ramps up their pre-season preparations.

Rudiger smashes through Endrick in Real Madrid training

During Endrick's debut session under Carlo Ancelotti, a tough tackle from Antonio Rudiger quickly went viral online.

After the challenge, Rudiger raised his hands to signal that he didn't mean to cause harm.

The video highlights both the intensity of the training and the buzz surrounding Endrick's integration into the squad.

Real Madrid fans react to Rudiger's tackle

Rudiger's tackle drew attention from Real Madrid fans, who appeared impressed by the defender's assertive approach toward their new summer signing.

@TheGreenTurf2 posted:

·"Warm welcome Endrick... This is Rudiger's Land. Marking his territory."

@Henry_Emileo said:

"That’s my defender. Endrick should go to Arda for the handout."

@amjustaboi commented:

"Rudiger doesn’t have mercy for anyone not even his own teammates."

@Harsh_Gautam007 said:

·"Nobody can get past Rüdiger"

@sema_ismayil posted:

"Rudiger congratulates Endrik on his first training session"

@InFiNiTT70 posted:

"Rudiger already welcoming the newbie"

@MM420241 commented:

·"He needs to get used to it NOW not later when he’ll play for real… well done Antonio"

Endrick breaks down in tears at his Real Madrid presentation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Endrick fought back tears during an emotional tribute to his family at his presentation.

In a viral video, the 18-year-old broke down while honouring his family, leaving his parents equally emotional as they watched him take centre stage at one of the world's most iconic stadiums.

