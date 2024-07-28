Brazilian prodigy Endick Felipe was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on July 27 at Santiago Bernabeu

The 18-year-old forward joins fellow Brazilians in the squad, including Eder Militao, Rodrygo de Goes, and Vinicius Junior

YEN.com.gh has decided to rank the six best Brazilians to have donned Real Madrid’s famous white shirt

Endrick Felipe is the newest Brazilian to join Real Madrid, having been introduced to fans on Saturday morning.

Officially becoming a Madridista on July 27, Endrick’s move comes 18 months after Real Madrid reached an agreement with Palmeiras.

He has signed a six-year contract with the Spanish champions, beginning his journey with one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

YEN has decided to rank the six best Brazilians to have donned Real Madrid’s famous white shirt. Photos: Firo Foto/Denis Doyle/Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

During his presentation, Endrick was moved to tears. He received a replica of the stadium, a watch, and a jersey with his name and squad number.

Per Transfermarkt, he is the 25th Brazilian to join Real Madrid’s senior squad, alongside compatriots Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the six greatest Brazilians to have worn Real Madrid’s iconic white shirt.

Greatest Brazilians to play for Real Madrid

Robinho

Robinho, hailed as the 'new Pele' by the legendary player himself, quickly garnered global acclaim following his remarkable performances in Brazil.

Real Madrid, in particular, targeted him as their next star. He joined the Santiago Bernabéu in 2005 as the final Galáctico signing of Florentino Pérez's initial term.

Robinho made an impressive debut against Cadiz and ended his first season with 14 goals in 37 appearances.

However, under Fabio Capello in the following season, he mostly played as a substitute but still contributed six goals to Real Madrid’s 30th La Liga title. His most productive season came under Bernd Schuster, where he was pivotal in retaining the La Liga title and was the team's standout player.

Kaka

Kaka was the marquee addition to Pérez’s second term as president.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner arrived from Milan for a then-record fee of €67 million.

However, Kaka struggled with injuries, hampering his ability to deliver on his potential.

Despite a solid start with nine goals and eight assists in his first season, a knee injury in August 2010 led to a challenging spell plagued by further injuries.

Kaka showed glimpses of his brilliance but left in September 2013 after winning one La Liga and one Copa del Rey, with 25 goals in 120 appearances. His final stint before retirement was with Orlando City in the MLS.

Casemiro

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 after impressing with São Paulo and spending a season on loan at FC Porto, per Skysports.

Initially struggling for game time under Rafa Benítez, his fortunes changed with Zinedine Zidane’s arrival.

Zidane recognised Casemiro’s ability to provide balance, and the Brazilian became a key player, offering defensive stability and allowing more attack-minded players to excel.

Although his role often goes underappreciated, Casemiro's impact is significant, and he has been crucial in recent successes, including three consecutive Champions League titles.

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for €46 million, making him the third Galáctico after Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo excelled initially, finishing as the league's top scorer and helping Madrid win La Liga.

However, injuries and lifestyle issues affected his later years, and he left for AC Milan in 2006. He scored 104 goals in 177 appearances for Madrid, earning a respected place among the fans.

Marcelo

Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid midway through the 2006/2007 season, soon after Roberto Carlos’s departure. He quickly established himself as one of the world's top left-backs, known for his speed, technical skills, and precise crossing.

Initially used as a left winger, Marcelo was reverted to his preferred position by José Mourinho in 2010.

Over his tenure, he became an integral part of the team, winning 19 trophies, including four Champions League titles. Marcelo's dynamic play on the left flank has made him a legend at the club.

Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos, one of the greatest Brazilian defenders, played for Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007. Known for his speed, powerful shots, and tenacious defending, he was a key figure in the Galáctico era.

With 584 appearances, he holds the record for the most games played by a foreigner for Real Madrid and won 13 trophies, scoring 71 goals.

His legacy includes his iconic assist to Zinedine Zidane in the 2002 Champions League final, a moment considered one of the greatest in the tournament's history.

Endrick among the high-profile signings this summer

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh highlighted the top eight confirmed transfers, featuring Kylian Mbappe's notable move to Real Madrid.

Alongside Mbappe, Endrick's transfer to Los Blancos stood out as a major signing this summer.

Agreed upon in December 2022, his arrival is set to enhance an already star-studded Madrid lineup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh