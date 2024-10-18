Thomas Tuchel has received support from the Manchester City captain following the former's appointment as England boss

The German tactician's appointment has received widespread criticism, with many preferring for a homegrown manager instead

Nonetheless, Tuchel is expected to officially take over the reins as Three Lions manager on January 1, 2025

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has backed the decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as England's new head coach, dismissing criticisms that a homegrown manager should have filled the role.

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month contract, becomes the third foreign coach to take charge of the Three Lions, following in the footsteps of Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Per The Athletic, the former Chelsea manager replaces Gareth Southgate and will be responsible for leading England through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the only major tournament under his tenure.

Walker backs Tuchel's appointment

Despite scepticism from fans and pundits who argue that the job should have gone to an Englishman, Walker stood by the Football Association's (FA) decision.

He emphasised that results, not nationality, should be the key focus in football.

“I understand the English public thinking it should be an English manager... but for me, it’s about who is going to get results,” Walker told the BBC, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

He went on to highlight Tuchel's track record with elite clubs, praising his ability to manage top-tier players:

“Tuchel has proven at big clubs he can manage big players… the likes of PSG, Chelsea, as he won the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City.”

England's hopes now rest on the savvy German coach, who will be tasked with ending a long trophy drought.

After consecutive heartbreaks in European Championship finals, the Three Lions will look to Tuchel to finally push them over the line on the biggest stage.

His ability to handle high-pressure environments, blend youth with experience, and fine-tune defensive and offensive structures might just be what the 1966 world champions need to take the next step forward.

England considered Ancelotti before Tuchel's appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that before appointing Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach, the FA considered Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti for the role.

This was revealed by former England striker and pundit Gary Lineker following Tuchel’s confirmed appointment on October 16.

Tuchel is set to officially start his duties in January 2025.

