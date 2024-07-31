Black Starlets midfielder Fatawu Ganiwu is undergoing a trial at Chelsea in the summer transfer window

The teenager impressed Chelsea's U18 technical team after featuring in a friendly against Sheffield's U18

Ganiwu helped Ghana win the UEFA U16 Invitational Tournament in 2022 after beating all their opponents

Talented Ghanaian midfielder, Fatawu Ganiwu has been invited by English giants Chelsea for a trial following his outstanding display with the U17 team.

The 16-year-old is currently in London training with the U18s of Chelsea as he tries to convince the English outfit for a deal.

The teen sensation featured for Chelsea's U18 against Sheffield, excelling in the heart of midfield for the Blues as they shared the spoils in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Fatawu Ganiwu in action for the Black Starlets at the U16 Championship in Serbia in 2022. Photo: @ghanafaofficial @3SportsGH.

Ganiwu will be monitored by the club in upcoming friendlies before a final decision is made about his future in England.

According to 3 News, Chelsea could offer the teenager a deal and ship him on loan to feeder club Strasbourg in France to continue his development.

The Ghana U17 star gained the attention of clubs in Europe after his excellent performances at the UEFA Youth Tournament in 2022 with Ghana's Black Starlets. Ganiwu helped Ghana win the competition beating Serbia, Switzerland and Spain.

Ganiwu trials with Red Bulls and RC Lens

The Black Starlets midfielder first arrived in Europe for trials with French outfit RC Lens, where he had the opportunity to watch the club in a UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Despite impressing the club, he had to leave to train with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. He travelled with the youth team to Brazil for a U18 tournament, where Red Bull finished second.

Ganiwu is widely considered the future of Ghana's midfielder, with many comparing his traits with the legendary Michael Essien.

