Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku was in fine form as Fenerbahce came from a goal down to beat Swiss giants Lugano and progress in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Djiku played full throttle to help Jose Mourinho's men to back-to-back victories in Europe, as the Portuguese manager maintained his hundred per cent start to life in Turkey.

Following a quick start from the visitors, Hadj Mahmoud opened the scoring for Lugano after just seven minutes.

Alexander Djiku celebrates after Fenerbahce defeated Lugano in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @Fenerbahce.

Source: Twitter

However, former Manchester City and AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko levelled on the hour mark for the hosts, as reported by Euro Sport.

With the final kick of the match, Sebastien Szymanski delivered the winner for the Turkish giants.

Djiku impressed for Mourinho's men, playing a starring role in defence for the former Turkey champions. Fenerbahce won the tie 6-4 on aggregate and will next face French side Lille in the third round of qualifiers for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Djiku praises Fenerbache's fighting spirit

The Ghana international took to social media to celebrate his teammates after a masterful display in front of their fans in Turkey.

He posted: "Fighting spirit. Next round of the Champions League. Fenerbahce."

Djiku joined Fenerbahce last summer from French outfit Strasbourg and instantly became a fan favourite with his swashbuckling performances.

He played a huge role last season but Fenerbahce missed out on the title to rivals Galatasaray by just three points. This season the versatile defender is hoping to help the club win the Turkish Super Lig.

Djiku excited to play under Mourinho

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has disclosed his readiness for Fenerbahce's first competitive game of the season under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The Turkish giants will travel to Switzerland for the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers to play Lugano.

Mourinho will lead the team for the first time in a competitive game after taking over as coach this summer. Read more:

