Enzo Maresca singled out one Chelsea star for high praise after guiding the Blues to their maiden win in pre-season

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke handed the West London outfit a well-deserved win against Club America

The Blues will now face tougher tests in their subsequent games as they play against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, lavished praise on Christopher Nkunku after the Blues secured their first pre-season victory.

Nkunku shone brightly as Chelsea defeated Mexican side Club America 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31.

Enzo Fernandez embraces Christopher Nkunku after the Frenchman won a penalty against Club America on July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Frenchman, who swapped Bundesliga for the Premier League last season, was bedevilled by nagging injuries that hindered his start to life in England.

However, since returning on the backend of the 2023/24 campaign, the former RB Leipzig star has been firing on all cylinders.

How did Christopher Nkunku perform against Club America?

Undoubtedly, Chelsea's best player against Club America, Nkunku, played 83 minutes in the dominant win over the Liga MX side.

He netted one goal from three shots on target and provided two key passes, per Sofascore.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward successfully completed two out of three dribbles and won a penalty, which was converted by a teammate.

Defensively, he contributed with five successful ground duels.

Who else scored as Chelsea secured first win in pre-season?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a dangerous cross and assisted Marc Guiu who headed in the second goal.

Noni Madueke then capped off a stellar team performance with a goal in the 79th minute.

Chelsea coach heaps praise on Nkunku

Following the emphatic win, Maresca singled out the 26-year-old for his outstanding performance.

The former Leicester City manager expressed his admiration for the Frenchman, acknowledging his awareness of Nkunku's talent even before joining Chelsea.

“I knew Nkunku before I joined, I love him!," Enzo remarked, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The 44-year-old also outlined the positions which he deems will suit Nkunku for the upcoming season.

“He can play in the pocket, as a nine and winger. He's a very good fit for this system”.

Christopher Nkunku shares thoughts about Enzo Maresca

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Christopher Nkunku has shared his thoughts on Enzo Maresca and the upcoming season.

The Frenchman expressed enthusiasm about the new head coach, praising his innovative ideas and emphasising the team's excitement about training under Maresca.

Nkunku acknowledged that the team needs to learn and adapt to the coach's methods as the new season beckons.

Source: YEN.com.gh