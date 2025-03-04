Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predicted UCL Starting Lineups and Key Battles

The third Madrid derby of the 2024/25 season takes place on Tuesday night, with Real Madrid looking to bounce back

The previous meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season failed to produce a winner

Atletico Madrid are second in La Liga, and will be expecting to frustrate 3rd-place Real Madrid's 2024/25 season once more

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as two of Spain’s most prominent clubs, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, prepare to square off in what promises to be an intense and high-stakes encounter on Tuesday night, March 4.

With both teams brimming with talent and ambition, this battle of Madrid will be a spectacle for football fans across the globe, with their previous meetings this season ending in stalemates in La Liga. Both games ended 1-1.

Let’s take a closer look at the predicted Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid starting lineups and what we can expect from this thrilling contest which kicks off at 20:00 GMT at Santiago Bernebeu.

Real Madrid’s predicted lineup

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are coming into this game with a squad that features a mixture of seasoned veterans and rising stars. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s predicted starting XI sees Thibaut Courtois in goal, with the Belgian goalkeeper expected to be a key figure in keeping Atlético at bay with his superb shot-stopping abilities.

In defense, Ancelotti will rely on the solidity of Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio who did not feature in the 2-1 defeat at Real Betis last Saturday. The duo is expected to provide both composure and physicality at the back. Alongside them, the versatile Federico Valverde will likely operate at right-back, a position where he has impressed with his work rate and defensive contributions while Ferland Mendy keeps is left-back role.

The midfield will see a mix of experience and dynamism with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga likely to play alongside Luka Modrić, who remains the most experienced figure of Real Madrid's midfield. Tchouaméni’s defensive ability and composure under pressure will complement the attacking instincts of Modrić and Camavinga, who can drive the ball forward and link play.

In attack, the explosive trio of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr. will be looking to terrorize Atlético’s defense.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Atlético Madrid’s potential lineup

For Atlético Madrid's possible starting formation, Jan Oblak, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, is expected to be in goal, providing the security that Atlético need at the back.

Defensively, Atlético will rely on the experienced José María Giménez and the solid Robin Le Normand, with Javi Galan offering width on the left flank. Right-back Marcos Llorente, known for his energy and defensive intelligence, will be tasked with keeping Vinícius Jr. under control while also contributing offensively when possible.

In midfield, Diego Simeone’s tactics will be crucial. The industrious Rodrigo de Paul will likely play alongside the creative flair of the highly-rated teenage prodigy, Pablo Barrios while former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher and Giuliano Simeone complete the middle four.

Up front, Atlético’s attack will revolve around the veteran Antoine Griezmann, who remains one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe. Griezmann’s vision, technique, and ability to pick out a pass will be pivotal in unlocking Real Madrid’s defense. Joining him in attack is the in-form Julian Álvarez who came off the bench to score the winner for Atletico in their 1-0 win against Athletic Bilabo on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, de Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid key battles

There are several key battles that could decide the outcome of this tie, with the supercomputer predicting the winner of this year's competition. First, the battle in midfield between Modrić, Tchouaméni, and Camavinga for Real Madrid and the combative midfield four of Atlético will be vital in determining who controls the game. Real Madrid will look to dominate possession, while Atlético will aim to disrupt and hit on the break.

Another exciting confrontation will be the duel between Atlético’s defense and Real Madrid’s explosive front three.

Can Llorente and Giménez keep Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. quiet, or will the Brazilian winger’s flair and Mbappé’s pace overwhelm them? The outcome of this battle could heavily influence the final result, with Real Madrid desperate to boost their 2024/25 season with a good result.

