The much-talked-about El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona had a romantic twist

A newlywed couple made their way to the MetLife Stadium to catch a glimpse of the two Spanish giants

The game eventually ended in favour of the Catalan club as they pipped their rivals by two goals to one

A newlywed couple made a stunning entrance at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 3, to witness the clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Draped in their elegant wedding attire, the pair, along with their entourage, attended the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 season.

A newlywed couple was sighted at the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2024. Photos by Ira L. Black/Getty Images and @433/Instagram.

In a heartwarming video shared by 433 on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, the couple basked in the adoration of the crowd gathered to watch the two Spanish giants.

As they climbed up the stands, the newlyweds paused to share a kiss, eliciting cheers from the onlookers.

This romantic scene captivated many football fans, though such gestures are not entirely unfamiliar to Barcelona.

A few years back, the club announced that couples could rent the Nou Camp for their weddings, offering various packages at their iconic stadium.

SportBIBLE reports that the most affordable option, the 'Foundation Lounge,' costs €1600 and is ideal for small weddings of 25 to 50 guests.

The priciest package, the 'Grandstand Hall,' provides stunning pitch views with several exits and accommodates between 300 and 1000 people for €13,500.

How did the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game end?

Meanwhile, on the pitch in New Jersey, Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals, per CBS Sports.

Homegrown talent Pau Victor scored both goals for the Catalan side in the pre-season Clasico.

This wasn’t Barcelona at their tiki-taka best.

Instead, Hansi Flick’s team delivered a composed performance, striking at opportune moments and doing enough defensively to stifle Madrid’s stars.

Endrick slammed by fans after El Clasico debut

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick Felipe had a lacklustre performance in his first El Clasico ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The young Brazilian, who had gained significant attention in his home country before moving to Spain, failed to make a mark as Madrid lost to FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium.

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment with Endrick's showing in just his second appearance for Los Blancos.

