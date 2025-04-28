Actor Don Little, in a video, looked wobbly as he walked on the street in the middle of the night

The comic actor almost slipped and fell as he opened his Toyota Corolla car door and attempted to drive off

The video of Don Little looking wobbly on the street sparked outrage and criticism from Ghanaians on social media

Diminutive Kumawood actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has courted attention after a video of him looking wobbly surfaced on social media.

Don Little looks wobbly as he struggles to get into his car on the street. Photo source: @oplus_gang

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor and former protégé of Funny Face was spotted walking on an unidentified street in the middle of the night.

Don Little, sporting a yellow T-shirt and camouflage trousers with slippers, appeared unsteady and struggled to walk on a straight path as he approached his blue Toyota Corolla, parked by the roadside.

The Kumawood actor almost slipped and fell as he opened his car door and attempted to sit on the pillows he had packed on his seat before driving off.

The video of Don Little looking wobbly on the street has led to speculations that the diminutive actor had taken alcohol and was overly intoxicated. The footage has also sparked outrage and criticism from Ghanaians towards Don Little.

Don Little driving his blue Toyota Corolla on the street. Photo source: @1don_little

Many have called on the Ghana Police Service to take action against the comic actor. Others also accused the individual who captured the video and others on the street of negligence for failing to stop him from driving off in his car in such a distressing state.

The actor has previously encountered legal trouble due to driving-related offences. In 2023, he was involved in an incident where he knocked down a motor rider at Kasoa in the Central Region while he was rushing his friend to the hospital.

Don Little was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who apprehended him for his role in the unfortunate accident. Footage of him being escorted to the police station surfaced online at the time.

While in the custody of the police, the actor explained that he was driving at top speed on the road to the hospital because he wanted to save the life of his friend, who was in a suicidal state.

He added that his car accidentally collided with the motor rider and caused him to sustain minor injuries. He also denied assaulting the police officer.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians express concern about Don Little

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

profdublyn_zee commented:

"So why were people watching him get into the car to drive, knowing he appeared intoxicated? This is negligence. Anything could have happened. This shouldn’t be encouraged."

richypee2008 said:

"This guy loves to drink and drive. He knocked down someone sometime ago and got arrested for it, yet he keeps repeating it."

Qwame305 commented:

"My issue is those who watched him get into his car. If anything happens now, you guys go come pull receipts with this video. 😏."

Don Little speeds on East Legon road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little sped on the road in East Legon in a video that gained massive traction on social media.

The diminutive actor left two men in awe, who mistook him for a child, as he masterfully manoeuvred his vehicle on the road.

The video of Don Little speeding on the road in East Legon garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

