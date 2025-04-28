Former Black Stars midfielder Yussif Chibsah and the entire Ghanaian football landscape have been struck with grief

The 41-year-old, who played for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal, painfully lost his wife over the weekend

Since news broke about the passing of Chibsah's wife, tributes have poured in from social media commiserating with him

Over the weekend, the Ghanaian football community was struck by a wave of sorrow following the personal tragedy suffered by former Black Stars midfielder, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah.

The highly respected figure in Ghanaian sport lost his beloved wife, Hajia Latifa, on Saturday, April 26.

Yussif Alhassan Chibsah led the Black Meteors as captain in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Photo by STR.

Source: Getty Images

Yussif Chibsah's wife passes away

Reports, confirmed by Ghanasoccernet, indicate that Hajia Latifa was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, April 27, in accordance with Islamic customs, at the Tema Community 9 cemetery.

The news triggered an outpouring of sympathy across social media platforms as fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt messages to the grieving Chibsah family.

What do Islamic customs say about funerals and death?

In the Islamic faith, a key burial tradition is ensuring that the deceased is laid to rest as soon as possible after death, per Memorial Planning.

As a result, there are no viewings, wakes, or visitations.

Yussif Chibsah experienced a personal tragedy as he sadly lost his wife over the weekend. Photo credit: @YussifChibsah/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Shortly after passing, family members wash the body and wrap it in a simple sheet, with the hands positioned in a posture of prayer.

The body is then taken directly to the mosque for the funeral service.

Open-casket viewings are rare at Islamic funerals, in keeping with the faith’s emphasis on modesty and swift burial.

Fans react to Chibsah’s bereavement

YEN.com.gh gathered several emotional reactions from Facebook users who took the opportunity to stand with Chibsah during this difficult time.

@IbrahimBrainBurner offered prayers:

"May Allah be pleased with her gentle soul 🙏."

@JosephYeboahNimako expressed heartfelt sorrow:

"Ooh my condolences to you wiase nyinaa no 6 and the entire family."

@MaswoudAbdulKarim prayed for divine mercy:

"May Allah's mercy be with her."

@NbaNaaDaddisonII joined in:

"Oh, may her soul rest in peace."

@IsaacKofiBarnorJnr honoured Chibsah's legacy:

"Kafra Asante Kotoko legend."

About Yussif Chibsah

Yussif Chibsah’s contributions to Ghanaian football extend far beyond his playing days.

As captain of the Black Meteors, he led Ghana’s men’s football team at the 2004 Athens Olympics, demonstrating leadership that has become his hallmark.

The year prior, he had guided the team to a bronze medal finish at the 2003 African Games in Abuja.

After retiring from the professional scene, Chibsah transitioned seamlessly into football management and advocacy.

In 2023, he earned a Master’s degree in International Sports Law from the prestigious Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE) in Madrid.

As Chief Executive Officer of Club Consult Africa, Chibsah represents a growing roster of Ghanaian talents, including Danlad Ibrahim and Evelyn Badu.

His leadership at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) as Head of Player Relations further highlights his enduring influence on the local game.

During his active years, Chibsah plied his trade with Asante Kotoko and King Faisal before venturing to Sweden.

Young football administrator tragically passes away

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that young Ghanaian football administrator Jonas Sena Dorho was tragically killed on his farmland in Nkoranza.

His passing comes barely two months after the murder of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, in Nsoatre.

