FC Barcelona are closing in on the signing of 2024 European Championship gold medalist and RB Leipzig forward, Dani Olmo

Olmo was a key man for La Roja , scoring three times and providing two assists as Spain won a historic fourth Euros

His performances at the tournament led to keen interest from other top European clubs, but it appears Barca has stolen a march on them

FC Barcelona is on the verge of securing the marquee signing of Dani Olmo in this summer transfer window.

The Euro 2024 champion has been a primary target for the Catalan giants, and it appears they are close to finalising the deal.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached between Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

This breakthrough came after a key negotiation mission in Leipzig led by the club's director, Deco.

Romano detailed that the deal includes a guaranteed sum of $60 million (€55 million) plus an additional $7.6 million (€7 million) in performance-based add-ons, which were reportedly the most challenging aspect of the agreement.

Olmo has reportedly consented to a six-year contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until June 2030.

The 26-year-old has been Barcelona's prime target this summer, alongside Nico Williams.

Olmo's stellar performances in the tournament attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

However, Barca are the overwhelming favourites to sign the Leipzig star.

Should the deal suffice, it would mark Olmo's return to Barcelona, having left the club for Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Despite injuries limiting him to just 17 league starts for RB Leipzig last season, he still managed to contribute four goals and five assists, per Whoscored.com.

Barcelona miss out on Nico Williams

While Barcelona reportedly secured Dani Olmo, YEN.com.gh reported that the Catalan giants missed out on Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old winger, who was previously linked with a move to Barcelona, has now clarified his intentions regarding his future.

Speaking to Athletic Bilbao's media team, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, he stated, "I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!"

