Lionel Messi is known to the football world as an imperial attacker with an almost unmatched skillset

However, one of his former Barcelona teammates has revealed a stunning detail about Messi unknown to many

He reckons that if the 2022 World Cup winner had chosen not to play as a forward, he would still be the 'best'

Lionel Messi would have been one of the "best defenders in the world" had he chosen to play at the back, according to his long-time teammate Javier Mascherano.

The two shared the pitch for eight years at Barcelona and 13 years with the Argentina national team, giving Mascherano plenty of time to witness Messi’s extraordinary talents up close.

Javier Mascherano played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona for eight years following his transfer from Liverpool in 2010. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's unparalleled achievements

While Messi is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time due to his astonishing achievements as an attacker—including his record 91 goals in a calendar year and the unprecedented collection of trophies, he's accumulated—Mascherano offers a different perspective on Messi's all-around ability.

Mascherano reveals Messi's defensive talent

In an interview with Shoot for Love, the former Liverpool midfielder revealed that Messi was nearly unbeatable, even in defence.

"If Messi were a defender, he would perhaps be one of the best defenders in the world," Mascherano said, as quoted by Goal, highlighting his teammate's defensive prowess.

"It is impossible to get past him. Sometimes, at Barcelona, we played one-on-one, and it was impossible to get past him."

Is Lionel Messi good at defending?

While the football world knows Messi for his sublime dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring, Mascherano’s insight offers a glimpse into the other side of Messi’s game, Bolavip reports.

As Mascherano notes, "Sometimes, attackers know how to defend.

"Leo defended very well. He was very fast, and when you tried to dribble past him, it was impossible."

Mascherano’s story adds to Messi's almost-divine status in the sport, illustrating how his talent transcends any single position on the pitch.

Whether creating magic upfront or thwarting opponents in defence, Messi's all-encompassing brilliance remains unmatched in the modern game.

