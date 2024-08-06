Nico Williams' future remained uncertain, with numerous clubs keen on signing the Spain international

FC Barcelona were reported to be his next destination after excelling at the 2024 European Championship

He has finally broken his silence about the swirling transfer reports ahead of the upcoming season

Athletic Club's highly sought-after forward, Nico Williams, has effectively quashed the ongoing rumours of a potential transfer to FC Barcelona.

The 22-year-old winger, previously linked with a move to the Catalan giants, has now clarified his intentions regarding his future.

Nico Williams will not be joining FC Barcelona this summer despite multiple reports linking him with a move to the Catalan club.

Source: Getty Images

Williams played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024, even scoring in the final, which significantly boosted his profile and attracted the attention of several top clubs.

While Arsenal and Chelsea were reportedly interested in the Bilbao star, Barcelona seemed the most likely destination.

Speculations about moving to Camp Nou intensified due to his close relationship with Barca’s teen sensation, Lamine Yamal.

The duo, who shared a room during the Euros, also spent their vacations together, adding fuel to the transfer rumours.

Nico Williams ends Barcelona transfer reports with important notice

Despite the strong bond with Yamal, Nico has made his stance clear.

Upon his return from an extended holiday, he addressed the speculation with a decisive statement.

Speaking to Athletic Bilbao's media team, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, he said, “I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!”

Nico's statement comes after he missed Bilbao's 2-1 win over Osasuna, in which his elder brother, Inaki, scored the decisive goal.

What's next for Nico Williams?

Nico is expected to make his first appearance since Euro 2024 in the upcoming game against Aston Villa on August 7.

Last season, the 22-year-old was instrumental for Athletic Bilbao, contributing to 27 goals (scoring eight and assisting 19), as noted by Transfermarkt.

As the new season approaches, expectations are high for him to replicate or even surpass his previous performances.

Williams' decision to stay with Athletic Bilbao provides a refreshing sense of clarity and loyalty to the Basque club.

Fans will be eager to see how his commitment translates on the pitch as he continues to develop his career.

