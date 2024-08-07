Benjamin Azamati clapped back at critics calling for his retirement after his performance at Paris 2024

The US-based sprinter fell short of reaching the final of the men's 100m dash after finishing 9th in the semis

He will now channel his attention to helping Ghana win a medal in the 4x100m men's relay

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati recently found himself in the spotlight after his performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where some fans suggested he should retire.

Azamati, alongside Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, became the first Ghanaian since Aziz Zakari in 2004 to reach the semi-finals in the 100m event.

Benjamin Azamati responded to a fan who called for his retirement with a Dr Likee meme. Photos by Martin Bernetti/Getty Images and @PulseGhana/X.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the initial excitement, the 26-year-old's journey ended in the semi-finals, where he clocked 10.17 seconds, finishing ninth in his heat.

Jamaica's Oblique Seville dominated his heat, with eventual 100m champion Noah Lyles coming in second.

Azamati reflects on falling short in semis

Reflecting on his performance, Azamati admitted, as Citi Sports cited, "It wasn't one of my best races this season, probably one of the worst."

"But considering the journey this season, I can't complain. I've worked hard to get here, making it to the semi-finals."

The 26-year-old has battled injuries throughout the season and emphasised the importance of perseverance.

"I think it was good for me to get into the semi-finals, but I couldn't put together a good race.

"It's still a learning process. The only way forward is not giving up," he added.

Fan tells Azamati to retire from sprinting

While the former University of Ghana student remains hopeful about his future, some fans suggested Ghana should focus on other emerging talents.

One user, @Listo_Mens, stirred the pot by posting a photo of Azamati with the caption, "Thank you for your service, but it's time to go🫵."

Azamati claps back at critics with Dr Likee meme

The post quickly gained traction on X (formerly known as Twitter), and Azamati himself noticed it.

In a witty response, he posted a popular Dr. Likee meme, humorously telling the user to think about himself.

What's next for Benjamin Azamati?

The sprinter is now focusing on the men's 4x100m relay, where Ghana has an outside chance of winning a medal.

The team, consisting of Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, will compete at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:35 GMT.

According to GNA, Ghana is grouped with Jamaica, Brazil, PR China, Germany, France, Liberia, and Canada.

Azamati dreams big after reaching 100m semis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Azamati, after advancing to the semi-finals, expressed his goal of reaching the Olympic finals in Paris.

The US-based sprinter achieved his season's best, finishing second in heat 1 with a time of 10.08 seconds, just behind the fastest man of 2024, Kishane Thompson, who clocked 10.00 seconds.

Source: YEN.com.gh