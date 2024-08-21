A 36-year-old Ghanaian man has abandoned his wife in a hospital after she delivered a set of triplets

The recent birth brings the couple's total number of children to seven since they already have four children, including a set of twins

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions, as some laughed over the incident while others sympathised with her

An aggrieved Ghanaian woman, Gloria Teye, has reportedly been abandoned at the Eastern Regional Hospital after delivering a set of triplets.

A post on Star FM's X page said Gloria was ditched by her husband Samuel Boateng, a 36-year-old barber, after giving birth to a set of male triplets.

A Ghanaian man has abandoned his wife at the hospital after she gave birth to triplets.

Source: Getty Images

The couple, already parents to four children, has seven following the recent birth. However, the joy of welcoming a new life quickly turned to distress when Samuel deserted his wife immediately after receiving the news.

Gloria is now left to bear the responsibility of singlehandedly taking care of their seven children.

See the post below:

Netizens divided in the comment section

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While the news saddened some, others laughed over the incident. Many also blamed the harsh economic conditions for this development.

@iamkvngcyrus wrote:

"Something I’m praying for, hmmm."

@Mogyimii wrote:

"Make Chelsea nor hear this news else dem go come sign them rydees."

@miki_djan wrote:

"Hmmmm."

@DensuAddo wrote:

"Where that barber dey? Be like ein matter pass "nyame na )hw3 nipa" level...he has found himself in a hopeless situation in a country with no future. The quest for a daughter has landed him into trouble. About time he seeks a way out of the country to support his 7 kids."

@MajeedHaru89762 wrote:

"Chairman took a French leave."

@danieladjakonor wrote:

"Yie! The man is running from the family because he finds it hard to take care of seven children but he doesn't know he is blessed. Hmm may God help us all."

@Quame_UTD wrote:

"Aw Africa err. How I wish this lady were to give birth to these kids in Europe. Free accommodation, free money, especially in Germany."

@delademkr wrote:

"No be small thinking he dey go think."

@slypopo16 wrote:

"36years you have given birth to 7 children? What nonsense is that? Ebi Things."

@ThingsEbi wrote:

"Africa is a hell of a place due to greedy fools we call leaders. Elsewhere, these children and their mother will receive free stipends. This is sad.. why do we now make child given a curse?"

Man angrily abandons wife

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man had left his home after his wife brought her mother to stay with them.

This was after he lost his job, and his wife took over catering for the family because she was earning more.

However, trouble started at some point when his mother-in-law moved in with them, and he had to leave the house.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh