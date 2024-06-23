A photo of Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo and his beloved father has surfaced on social media

Both were captured beaming with smiles while posing for the picture, which has since gone viral

Netizens who saw the photo were delighted and took to the comment section to praise the renowned player

Renowned Ghanaian player Antoine Semenyo celebrated his dad in a special way on Father's Day by flaunting a photo of them.

Both beamed with smiles while posing for the picture that the player shared on Father's Day.

Semenyo penned down a special message for his beloved Dad, whom he praised for being a pillar in his life.

According to the player, words could not quantify his gratitude to his adorable Ghanaian dad for all his efforts to see him succeed in life.

"Happy Father's Day, Daddy, through you my hero come from," he wrote.

The photo has since gone viral with over 3,000 views, 2132 likes and 16 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to photo of Semenyo and dad

Netizens who saw the photo of the Ghanaian player and his father were mesmerised.

@Muntala Karim wrote:

"Long life to you Dad."

@Obaapa Jenn wrote:

"Nice."

@Queen lady wrote:

"Nice one thanks."

@user176918997682 wrote:

"Happy father’s days to dad."

@Brakojo119136 wrote:

"Best player."

@flou baeb wrote:

"My favorite player."

@debbyONE wrote:

"Awesome."

@user2422840978055 wrote:

"My one and only player i love you dear."

@DephamousGuyEmma wrote:

"Bless up @Antoine semenyo. I'm the guy that presented an artwork for you at Golden Bean hotel the other time."

@Afia Nyamekye wrote:

"Happy Father’s day sir."

@Nana Boat wrote:

"Semenyo make I chop money be paaaa I will never forget in ma life. I love you bro."

Antoine Semenyo chills with family after successful EPL season

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football star Antoine Semenyo was happy to have his family in the stands to support him play his last home game of the season.

In a photo posted online, Semenyo's dad, mum, two brothers, and sister are seen together with their boy in a beautiful group picture inside the Vitality Stadium.

Netizens who chanced on the picture congratulated him on the fantastic season that he had for AFC Bournemouth.

