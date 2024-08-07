Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has suffered an injury setback ahead of the new season

Ghana and Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to miss the opening weeks of the English Premier League after suffering an injury during pre-season.

The Black Stars forward picked up a knock in the game against Oxford in pre-season and had to be replaced by Sam Edozie.

Following a series of tests, it has been disclosed that Sulemana will be out for three weeks with an ankle sprain.

This means the 22-year-old will miss Southampton's opener against Newcastle United at the Saint James' Par on August 17, 2024.

"Kamaldeen will be out for three weeks,” Southampton manager Russel Martin confirmed, as quoted by Pulse.

The pacy forward will also miss the rest of pre-season, as the Premier League returnees engage Italian side Lazio and Spanish outfit Getafe.

However, he could be fit in time for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger in September.

Sulemana's battles with injuries

The highly-rated forward has struggled with injuries since moving to England in January 2023.

Sulemana's niggling knee problems saw him make only 25 appearances for the club in the English Championship last season, per Transfermarkt. The club's most expensive play was not named in the squad for the play-off final against Leeds United.

Before arriving in England, Sulemana was on the radar of several clubs, including Manchester United following his dazzling performances for Stade Rennais in France.

