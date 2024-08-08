Enzo Maresca has identified the three 'very' important Chelsea players as the 2024/25 Premier League season draws nigh

The Blues have not churned out favourable results in pre-season despite their impressive displays under the ex-Leicester boss

He has a final chance to fine-tune his side on Sunday, August 11, before facing Manchester City in their Premier League opener

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has pinpointed three crucial players for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Italian, who assumed the Blues' hot seat this summer, has had a rocky start, managing just one win in five pre-season fixtures.

Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella and one other Chelsea star have been named as the 'very' important players by Enzo Maresca. Photos by Darren Walsh and Grant Halverson.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea's struggles ahead of the 2024/25 season

The West London outfit, aiming to better their previous season's finish outside the top four, endured a tough pre-season tour in the United States.

Despite the change in management, the Blues' defensive struggles persist. They conceded 12 goals across five matches—an average of 2.4 per game.

Notably, many of these goals were self-inflicted errors, a critical issue Maresca must address.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that poor pitch conditions in the States might have contributed to Chelsea's defensive woes, per Tribuna.

However, Maresca recognises the need for immediate solutions.

The final pre-season game against Inter Milan on August 11 will allow the team to refine its tactics before the Premier League begins.

Maresca names the 3 'very' important Chelsea players

Maresca underscored the significance of three players, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Marc Cucurella, with the new season on the horizon.

He stressed their importance, especially regarding goal contributions and overall team dynamics.

"We will see when they play – not sure for Inter, hopefully for the City game," Maresca told Chelsea's website.

"They are all important players. In terms of numbers, Cole and Nico scored almost 40 goals, so they are both very important and Marc, too.

The important thing is they start training with us, and soon we can use them."

Integrating the new additions alongside the key players highlighted by Maresca will be essential as the Blues face Manchester City in their season opener on Sunday, August 18.

Chelsea boss receives support from Pep Guardiola

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Pep Guardiola has shown his support for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea despite their 4-2 loss to Manchester City in a pre-season match in Columbus, Ohio.

Despite the disappointing result, Guardiola remains hopeful about Chelsea's future.

He expressed his faith in Maresca, with whom he previously collaborated at Manchester City.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh