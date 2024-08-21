Chelsea have announced the permanent signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, marking the Portugal international's return to the club

The Portugal international departed Diego Simeone's side with an impressive tally of 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 appearances

YEN.com.gh explores a possible starting eleven for Chelsea's Enzo Maresca to incorporate Joao Felix into the starting lineup

With Joao Felix's return to Chelsea finalized, Enzo Maresca now faces additional considerations as his already large squad welcomes another prominent player.

Although Felix's six-month loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 season was somewhat disappointing, he has now made a permanent move back to the club.

Joao Felix will compete for a place in Chelsea's starting eleven with stars like Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku. Photos: Darren Walsh/Marc Atkins/James Gill - Danehouse.

Per Yahoo Sports, This agreement also facilitated Conor Gallagher's long-anticipated transfer to Atletico Madrid, as the English midfielder was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with Chelsea.

The oversized and somewhat absurd nature of Maresca’s Chelsea squad creates a challenging environment for the forward to regain his best form.

As the Italian manager weighs his options, YEN.com.gh examines potential ways Maresca might integrate his new addition into Chelsea's starting lineup.

What position could Joao Felix play for Chelsea?

4-3-3 as a left forward

Since Maresca took over at Chelsea, he has leaned towards a possession-focused 4-3-3 formation, which was effective for him at Leicester City in the Championship last season.

This formation lacks a traditional number 10, making it less likely for Joao Felix to slot into a second-striker role.

Should Maresca decide on a 4-2-3-1 formation, it's more likely that Cole Palmer would take that central position due to his strong showing last year.

An alternative could see Joao Felix positioned on the left wing, akin to his stint at Barcelona last season. However, this would lead to Christopher Nkunku being sidelined, and new signing Pedro Neto might also experience reduced playing time.

4-3-3 as false nine

Another possibility is for the Portuguese forward to take over as Chelsea's main striker, replacing Nicolas Jackson. Jackson struggled during the opening match against Manchester City and has yet to secure that position since joining from Villarreal last summer.

Having a more technically skilled player at the forefront of Chelsea’s attack could fit well within Maresca’s system. However, like Jackson, Joao Felix has yet to prove his consistency as a goal scorer while playing in that role.

Midfield role

Another alternative might involve positioning Joao Felix deeper in midfield as an attacking number eight, a role that Nkunku excelled in during pre-season.

However, there are concerns about the 24-year-old's physicality, and Maresca may opt to stick with the pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, despite both players not yet reaching their full potential at Stamford Bridge since their high-profile transfers.

Carragher urges players against signing for Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamie Carragher has urged players against signing for Chelsea, amid ongoing links to João Félix and Victor Osimhen

The Liverpool icon noted that such a large squad could be detrimental to both players and the coach. Carragher advised players against joining the Blues, despite the attractive and lengthy contracts they offer.

