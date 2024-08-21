Joao Felix: How Chelsea Could Line Up With Portugal Forward
- Chelsea have announced the permanent signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, marking the Portugal international's return to the club
- The Portugal international departed Diego Simeone's side with an impressive tally of 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 appearances
- YEN.com.gh explores a possible starting eleven for Chelsea's Enzo Maresca to incorporate Joao Felix into the starting lineup
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
With Joao Felix's return to Chelsea finalized, Enzo Maresca now faces additional considerations as his already large squad welcomes another prominent player.
Although Felix's six-month loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 season was somewhat disappointing, he has now made a permanent move back to the club.
Per Yahoo Sports, This agreement also facilitated Conor Gallagher's long-anticipated transfer to Atletico Madrid, as the English midfielder was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with Chelsea.
The oversized and somewhat absurd nature of Maresca’s Chelsea squad creates a challenging environment for the forward to regain his best form.
As the Italian manager weighs his options, YEN.com.gh examines potential ways Maresca might integrate his new addition into Chelsea's starting lineup.
What position could Joao Felix play for Chelsea?
4-3-3 as a left forward
Since Maresca took over at Chelsea, he has leaned towards a possession-focused 4-3-3 formation, which was effective for him at Leicester City in the Championship last season.
This formation lacks a traditional number 10, making it less likely for Joao Felix to slot into a second-striker role.
Should Maresca decide on a 4-2-3-1 formation, it's more likely that Cole Palmer would take that central position due to his strong showing last year.
An alternative could see Joao Felix positioned on the left wing, akin to his stint at Barcelona last season. However, this would lead to Christopher Nkunku being sidelined, and new signing Pedro Neto might also experience reduced playing time.
4-3-3 as false nine
Another possibility is for the Portuguese forward to take over as Chelsea's main striker, replacing Nicolas Jackson. Jackson struggled during the opening match against Manchester City and has yet to secure that position since joining from Villarreal last summer.
Having a more technically skilled player at the forefront of Chelsea’s attack could fit well within Maresca’s system. However, like Jackson, Joao Felix has yet to prove his consistency as a goal scorer while playing in that role.
Midfield role
Another alternative might involve positioning Joao Felix deeper in midfield as an attacking number eight, a role that Nkunku excelled in during pre-season.
However, there are concerns about the 24-year-old's physicality, and Maresca may opt to stick with the pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, despite both players not yet reaching their full potential at Stamford Bridge since their high-profile transfers.
Carragher urges players against signing for Chelsea
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamie Carragher has urged players against signing for Chelsea, amid ongoing links to João Félix and Victor Osimhen
The Liverpool icon noted that such a large squad could be detrimental to both players and the coach. Carragher advised players against joining the Blues, despite the attractive and lengthy contracts they offer.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.