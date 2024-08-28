Lionel Messi has handed Inter Miami and Argentina a major injury boost following his return to training

The 37-year-old has been sidelined since Argentina's Copa America triumph against Colombia last month

He could play his first competitive match for Miami as early as September 1 if he is deemed fit by the medical team

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lionel Messi has made his long-awaited return from injury, training for the first time with Inter Miami.

The Argentine legend had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury during the Copa America final against Colombia.

Lionel Messi has returned to training for the first time since sustaining an injury in the Copa America final against Colombia. Photos by Simon Bruty and Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's injury and effect on Inter Miami

Despite not being at his best in the tournament, Messi's leadership helped Argentina clinch a 1-0 victory, thanks to Lautaro Martinez's decisive goal, securing their second consecutive Copa America title.

However, the triumph came at a price, as Messi's injury forced him to miss seven crucial games for Inter Miami, per Transfermarkt.

During his absence, the Herons struggled with inconsistency, but Luis Suárez stepped up, finding the back of the net, Goal reports.

Suárez's 14 goals, including a pivotal strike against Cincinnati, propelled Miami into the MLS Cup Playoffs, keeping their hopes alive for the ultimate prize in U.S. club football.

Messi returns to training after injury setback

Now, Messi's return to training is a significant boost for Gerardo Martino's side.

In a video circulating on social media, the 37-year-old was seen at Miami's training facility, much to the delight of fans and teammates.

His presence on the field could be a game-changer as the team looks to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

What's next for Messi after injury return?

Messi's comeback might see him reunited with Suarez as early as Sunday, September 1, when Inter Miami faces Chicago Fire.

However, with the international break approaching, it remains uncertain whether Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, will call up his captain for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, potentially giving Messi additional time to fully recover.

Lionel Messi shows romantic side

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi recently displayed his romantic side by going on a dinner date with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine superstar was seen enjoying some quality time with his childhood sweetheart.

Messi, dressed casually, appeared relaxed and content as he strolled alongside Antonela, who wore a chic evening outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh