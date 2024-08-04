Chelsea suffered their second defeat in pre-season after losing 4-2 to Manchester City

It was the second time in the last three games the Blues had shipped in four goals

Despite the poor nature of results, Chelsea have been told they are on the right track

Pep Guardiola has voiced his support for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea despite the Blues' 4-2 defeat to Manchester City in their pre-season clash in Ohio, Columbus.

Chelsea, suffering their second loss of the pre-season, received a stark reality check against the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, August 3.

Erling Haaland scored a hattrick against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea as Manchester City thumped their Premier League rivals in the United States. Photos by Jason Mowry and Darren Walsh.

After a commanding victory over Mexican outfit Club America, Maresca's squad faced a tough challenge as Man City dismantled their momentum.

Man City brush Chelsea aside in pre-season

Erling Haaland, continuing his blistering form in pre-season, netted a hat-trick, while young talent Oscar Bobb sealed the game before the hour mark.

Despite a late surge with goals from Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke, it was too little too late as City emerged victorious, SuperSport reports.

The defeat highlights Chelsea's defensive struggles. The Blues have conceded at least three goals in every pre-season match under Maresca except against Club America.

Maresca's charges have allowed eight goals over the last three games, many of which were due to defensive errors.

Guardiola confident of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea team despite setback

Despite the concerning pre-season performance, Guardiola remains optimistic about Chelsea's trajectory.

He attributes the defensive lapses to the poor quality of pitches in the United States and expresses confidence in Maresca, with whom he previously worked at Manchester City.

“This happened due to the pitch conditions. At Stamford Bridge, this would not happen," the 54-year-old said, as quoted by ChelsTransfer.

"Let me say this: I see what Enzo wants to do, and I like it. And I don't just say that because he's my friend.”

What's next for Chelsea after City's defeat?

The Blues have two more high-profile matches against Real Madrid and Inter Milan to fine-tune their preparations for the new season.

After these games, they will return to England to face Manchester City in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on August 18.

