Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is on the brink of securing a move to Fiorentina, marking his return to club football.

The 33-year-old is set to join the Italian club on a one-year contract with an option for a further season.

De Gea will finally play football again this season

He is expected to accept a substantial pay cut to join Florentina compared to his previous salary at Manchester United.

The move marks a significant pay cut for De Gea compared to his previous £375,000-per-week salary at Old Trafford per Football Espana.

De Gea, who was released by Manchester United in the summer of 2023 after contract negotiations fell through, spent the entire 2023/24 season without a club.

Despite interest from Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard remained a free agent.

David De Gea's honours at United

Signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea became Manchester United’s number one goalkeeper and made 545 appearances for the club.

During his tenure, he won the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups, per the BBC.

Since his departure, Andre Onana has taken over as the club’s first-choice keeper.

Fiorentina, who finished eighth in Serie A and were runners-up in the Europa Conference League last season, will now welcome the experienced 33-year-old to their squad.

