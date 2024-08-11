Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq has opened his goal-scoring account in the Dutch Eredivisie this season

The former Ghana U17 star helped AZ Alkmaar to victory on the opening day of the 2024/25 season

Sadiq is one of the players manager Maarten Martens will rely on for the new campaign as AZ eyes success

Former Ghana youth international, Ibrahim Sadiq announced himself in the new Dutch Eredivisie season after scoring the winner for AZ Alkmaar on opening day.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate netted the only goal of the game as AZ defeated Almere City FC at the Yanmar Stadium.

The pulsating encounter ended with three players shown the red card, with AZ finishing with ten men while Almere had nine players.

Ibrahim Sadiq celebrates after scoring the winner for AZ Alkmaar against Almere City FC. Photo: Twitter/ @AZAlkmaar.

In a video shared on social media, Sadiq broke the game's deadlock with a powerful striker after pouncing on a long pass before beating his marker and firing home.

The fourth-minute strike turned out to be the only goal of the match and the Ghanaian winger was later replaced by Ernest Poku, a Dutch-born Ghanaian sensation.

Sadiq joined AZ in September 2023 but took time to settle, eventually finishing last season strongly, with Man of the Match performances.

He seems to continue from where he left off following a blistering start to the new campaign.

Sadiq earns manager Maarten Martens' praise

The Ghanaian winger received praise from manager Maarten Martens for his performance against Almere City.

The 24-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role in AZ Alkmaar's campaign after arriving from Swedish outfit BK Hacken as a high-profile player.

"A nice reward for Sadiq," said Martens to the club's media as he lavished plaudits on the Ghanaian.

AZ Alkmaar will host NEC Nijmegen in their next game at home.

Source: YEN.com.gh