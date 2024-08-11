Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Aidoo faced off during a friendly between West Ham and Celta Vigo

The Black Stars duo are preparing ahead of the new season in Europe with their respective clubs

Aidoo is making a return to football after a long-term injury which ruled him out of AFCON 2023

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Aidoo were spotted together after West Ham United's final pre-season friendly against Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

Both players are preparing ahead of the new season with the European campaign set to kick off next week.

Kudus had a good exercise and was nominated as one of the players for the Man of the Match award on West Ham's side.

Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Aidoo in action for West Ham and Celta Vigo respectively in a pre-season friendly. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Aidoo continues his recovery after missing competitive action since October 2023 following an injury he picked while playing for the Black Stars in an international friendly in the United States.

In a photo shared on social media after the match, the two players caught up as they shared a heartwarming moment. Kudus looked delighted as his compatriot made steady progress from the long-term injury.

A lot will be expected of Kudus, who had an outstanding first season in the English Premier League with the Hammers.

Despite attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and across Europe, the 23-year-old seems focused on his West Ham career.

Aidoo, on the other hand, has been a key figure for Celta since joining them from Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

Kudus ready for new season

The former Ajax midfielder has reiterated his readiness to meet the expectations of West Ham fans after a good first season.

Kudus hopes to help the Hammers return to Europe after failing to qualify for any of the competitions last season.

“Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances,” Kudus told the club’s website, as sighted on Ghana Soccernet.

“But most importantly, I want to help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s my main goal â€“ to help the team achieve those objectives.”

Kudus names favourite American artist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a huge fan of the American entertainment industry.

The Black Stars ace and his West Ham United teammates are currently in Tampa, Florida for a pre-season tour.

Kudus and West Ham have been involved in a series of activities since arriving in the Sunshine State early this week, including meeting the club's fans in the United States. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh