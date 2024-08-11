Black Stars midfielder Amankwah Forson has made his debut for Norwich City in the English Championship

The attacking midfielder joined the English outfit in the summer transfer window after leaving Red Bull Salzburg

The WAFA graduate is expected to help the Canaries secure promotion to the English Premier League

Ghana midfielder Amankwah Forson has been handed his Norwich City debut a day after signing for the English Championship side.

The West Africa Football Academy graduate joined the Canaries on Friday, August 9, 2024, on a four-year deal with the option of another 12 months from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old could not complete a full training session with the club but was given his debut after coming off the bench in the second half of the game against Oxford United.

Amankwah Forson in action for English Championship side Norwich City. Photo: Morgan Harlow. Twitter/ @NorwichCityFC.

Unfortunately, his maiden game, which was the opening match for the new English Championship ended up in defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, as reported by the BBC.

However, Forson showed glimpses of the quality that saw the English outfit go into the market to sign the Ghanaian.

The former Red Bull Salzburg playmaker has enjoyed a decent year in his career, making his Ghana debut in March against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He has since been a regular member of the team.

Forson is expected to play a role in helping Norwich City gain promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich manager Thorup reacts to defeat

Johannes Thorup, the manager of Norwich City was disappointed with the result of the first day of the new season.

He said in a post-match interview:

"We should have done better in the moments of the game where things were open.

"I think there was space enough for us to be able to play. I'm not satisfied with the way we took care of the ball, we gave it away too easy. I think we played too hectic, especially at the beginning of the game.

"There were defensive moments as well where we don't look solid enough. Overall, not a good enough performance."

Forson completes move to Norwich City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that English Championship side Norwich City have announced the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson.

The 21-year-old penned a four-year deal with the option of another twelve months to join the Canneries from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Forson made his Ghana debut early this year, starring in the international friendly against Nigeria in March, and has since been a member of the Black Stars.

