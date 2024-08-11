Kylian Mbappe left Eder Militao in his wake with an impressive dribble during a Real Madrid training session

The Frenchman is eager to make amends in the Spanish Capital following his protracted move from Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe and Militao could play together for the first time when Los Blancos take on Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14

Kylian Mbappe managed to nutmeg Real Madrid teammate Eder Militao in training on Sunday.

Los Blancos trained at Real Madrid City as they prepare to fly to Poland for a UEFA Super Cup match against Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14.

Kylian Mbappe literally 'embarrassed' Eder Militao with an insane piece of sublime skill, nutmegging the Brazilian in training. Photos: Victor Carretero/@yashrmfc (X).

As the most successful club in UEFA Champions League history, the La Liga giants will now aim to secure a record sixth UEFA Super Cup, per Squawka.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Atalanta, who are seeking their second European trophy less than three months after winning their first.

Mbappe humiliates Militao with filthy nutmeg

Mbappe, having just completed his summer transfer, is eager to make his debut and secure a starting spot with his new team.

The Frenchman was in high spirits during training, showcasing a brilliant piece of skill at Militao's expense.

The Brazilian was poised to win the ball from Mbappe as he closed in to create a one-on-one scenario.

But the former PSG superstar delightfully threaded the ball through Militao’s legs and then followed up by deftly slotting it past Andriy Lunin in post with his next touch.

With Mbappe joining Ancelotti’s talent-packed squad, the expectations are sky-high.

Real Madrid captured both the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season and the addition of Mbappe is expected to bolster their bids to defend these domestic and continental crowns successfully.

Vinicius opens up about partnership with Mbappe

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vinicius Jr is eagerly anticipating playing alongside Mbappe in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian winger envisions a powerful trio with Mbappe and Rodrygo de Goes, drawing comparisons to the iconic BBC partnership of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Discussing Mbappe's arrival, the 23-year-old described the potential partnership as 'brutal' for Real Madrid's attack under Carlo Ancelotti.

