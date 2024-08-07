The anticipated link-up between Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo de Goes promises to be a spectacle

While many have suggested there might be rancour, Vinicius thinks the new alliance could fetch more trophies

The new attacking trio, which could be a reincarnation of the famous BBC, could feature in the UEFA Super Cup

Vinicius Junior is chomping at the bit about playing alongside Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian winger envisions forming a dynamic trio with Mbappe and Rodrygo de Goes, reminiscent of the legendary BBC partnership of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius Junior is excited to work with Kylian Mbappe and has already predicted 'big' things for Real Madrid next season.

According to Besoccer, the iconic BBC trio, which dominated for five years, amassed an incredible 910 goals in 1,344 matches.

While replicating such prolific numbers might seem far-fetched, the new combination of Vini, Mbappe, and Rodrygo can attempt similar heights, if not equal them.

Vinicius makes statement about Mbappe partnership

Vinicius is already enthusiastic about the potential synergy with Mbappe.

Speaking about the French star's arrival, the 23-year-old expressed that the partnership would be 'brutal' for Real Madrid's attack under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Mbappé? It's going to be brutal. I hope we can do great things. We have to look after him and do everything possible so he can adapt fast," he said, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

He also acknowledged that adapting to a new environment takes time but pointed to Jude Bellingham's seamless integration as evidence of what can be achieved.

"It's always difficult to join another club, but we already did it with Jude Bellingham, who arrived last season and shined."

When will Mbappe join Real Madrid teammates?

Mbappe is set to join his new teammates for training on August 7, ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta, which will be his competitive debut for Los Blancos.

Vinicius' performance in pre-season

Meanwhile, Vinicius showcased his dazzling form as Real Madrid secured their first pre-season victory with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or contender provided a sublime assist for Brahim Diaz's goal and continuously tormented Chelsea's defence with his electrifying dribbles and incisive runs.

Mbappe's thoughts on playing alongside Vinicius

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe finally shared his thoughts on playing alongside Vinicius at Real Madrid during his grand presentation on Tuesday, July 16.

Addressing concerns about how the two superstars will fare on the same team, Mbappe put those worries to rest during his presentation.

He praised Vinicius as a unique and exceptional player and expressed his excitement about playing with him.

