Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have tickled the fancy of football fans, particularly supporters of Real Madrid

The pair were sighted in great spirits as they went through their paces at training ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final

They could play together for the first time when Los Blancos take on Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are already igniting the imaginations of football fans, especially those devoted to supporting Real Madrid.

The dynamic duo is poised to lead Los Blancos in their quest to defend both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in the upcoming season.

Footage of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe training together has excited Real Madrid fans ahead of the 2024/25 season. Photos by Pedro Castillo.

Vinicius and Mbappe build chemistry at training

The excitement of seeing the pair together began this week when Vini linked up with Mbappe for the first time during training following the Frenchman's free transfer this summer, per SuperSport.

As noted by Spanish publication AS, the instant chemistry between the two was palpable as they were spotted in high spirits at Valdebebas, Madrid's training ground.

In a video circulating on social media, the synergy between the Brazilian winger and Mbappé was on full display.

After Vinicius found the back of the net during a training drill, he celebrated by joyfully embracing Kylian, signalling the beginning of a partnership that has fans eagerly anticipating the season ahead.

Fans on cloud nine about the Vinicius-Mbappe partnership

The footage has sparked a wave of excitement among Real Madrid supporters, who are already envisioning the magic this pair could produce on the pitch.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly called Twitter), which captures the optimism surrounding this new partnership:

@EdwinRMFC wrote:

"I’m seated for this season, wowzers."

@andruchk prayed:

"Gonna see that a lot next season. Hopefully, they stay injury free🙏."

Another excited Real Madrid fan, @Kwintarget, predicted:

"We are so going to cook this season 😭."

@afc_cr_football added:

"The world is not ready for this partnership! 🤯"

@jessxluuna boldly claimed:

"Those two are unstoppable together."

@iamwaynehunnid, on the other hand, aimed a dig at naysayers:

"I thought they wouldn't be compatible cuz of their egos 💀."

@7_PicosFinance concluded:

"It’s going to be a fun season 👍"

Mbappe reveals grand plans for Real Madrid

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe laid out his grand aspirations as a Real Madrid player during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday, July 16.

During his first address as an official Madrid player, the former AS Monaco wonderkid shared his high hopes and determination to accomplish significant milestones with the club.

With Mbappe joining Carlo Ancelotti’s talent-packed squad, the expectations are sky-high.

