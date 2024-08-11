Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona are expected to name a new club captain following the exit of Sergi Roberto

Roberto joined Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy at age 14 and made his first-team debut in November 2010

He went on to make 373 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 19 goals, including the decisive strike in the memorable 6-5 victory over PSG

Barcelona are set to appoint Marc-André ter Stegen as their new club captain in the coming days.

With the La Liga season kicking off next weekend, a significant change is underway as Sergi Roberto's contract has expired, leading to his departure.

This will prompt a squad reshuffle, and according to Football Espana, ter Stegen has embraced the challenge and will assume the captaincy for the 2024/25 season.

Last season, the Germany international served as Barcelona's vice-captain, frequently donning the armband while Sergi Roberto played a rotational role, as the team finished second in La Liga.

This appointment marks Barcelona’s fourth permanent captain in five years since the 2020/21 season, with hopes that the German goalkeeper will leverage his experience as their undisputed No.1.

Ter Stegen, who joined from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, is Barcelona’s longest-serving current player, boasting five La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey victories, and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

How Barcelona will line up with Olmo

FC Barcelona have finally unveiled Dani Olmo after signing the Spanish attacker from RB Leipzig.

The Catalan giants had identified Olmo and Athletic Club's Nico Williams as their primary targets for the summer transfer window.

In this light, YEN.com.gh examines how Barcelona could line up with the soon-to-be former RB Leipzig star:

Barcelona fails to land Nico Williams

While Barcelona successfully snagged Dani Olmo, YEN.com.gh opened up that the Catalan giants missed out on Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old winger once rumoured to join Barcelona, has now made his future clear.

Speaking to Athletic Bilbao's media team, he declared, "I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!"

