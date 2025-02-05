Akosua Black Chinese, the lady who allegedly instigated the attack leading to the passing of Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, is back to work

A broadcaster with Service Radio, a station owned by Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah, she was on air on Tuesday

A video of Akosua Chinese reading newspaper headlines on the station's morning show has triggered angry reactions from Kotoko fans

Akosua Black Chinese, the lady accused of instigating the attack on Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley, has come up for bashing online.

The social media criticisms follow a video of her at work on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and looking cheerful despite the tragedy that happened during the Nsaotreman FC and Kotoko game on Sunday, February 2, 2025

Nsoatreman FC's Akosua Black Chinese is back to work after the chaos that led to Nana Pooley's death. Photo source: The Asante Nation, Asanteman Kyidom

Kotoko's Nana Pooley stabbed to death

Nana Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, was allegedly stabbed to death during the second half of the game at the Nana Kromansah Park.

Reports suggest that Nsoatreman supporters allegedly wanted to attack Pooley over claims that he had insulted the club owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

To save him from the attack, some Kotoko supporters helped the deceased to get out of the match venue.

However, he was allegedly ambushed by some other Nsoatreman FC supporters, with one stabbing him in the ribs. Images that surfaced on social media showed Pooley lying on the ground, struggling for his life as others tried to help him.

Kotoko Circles hold a press conference

Following the incident, the official supporters union of Asante Kotoko held a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2025, calling for the arrest of the Nsoatreman owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Akosua Black Chinese.

The group alleged that Baffour Awuah, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, signalled his supporters to attack Pooley even after apologising to him after an earlier encounter.

For Akosua Black Chinese, a presenter at Service Radio, an FM station owned by Baffour Awuah, the group claimed he hurled two big stones at Pooley in a bid to hurt him. When she failed at that she allegedly called the suspected killer who was reportedly not at the stadium to come and stab the deceased.

Watch the Kotoko press conference video below:

While the club owner has been arrested with two others, Akosua Chinese is yet to be arrested, leading to a campaign on social media to get her busted.

Akosua Chinese on radio after Pooley's death

It is amid the calls for arrest that a video of her working on the radio emerged on Tuesday.

In the video, Akosua Chinese, a presenter at Service Radio in Sunyani in the Bono Region, is seen reading headlines during the station's newspaper review.

She sounded and looked excited, going about her duties as if nothing had happened.

Watch the video of Akosua Black Chinese on the radio below:

Fans charge at Akosua Black Chinese

The video of Akosua Black Chinese has sparked reactions among Kotoko fans who are insisting that she should be arrested.

Isaac Kankam said:

"Devil Lady, time will bring you your reward. Remain in that village forever."

Nii Odam Trossard said:

"Is it that she is not aware that are pictures are circulating around social media."

Owusu Agyemang Anthony said:

"Can't you see she is deeply panicking inside but she is trying to hide it? She has to report herself to avoid any trouble."

Sammy K Frimpong said:

"Wei! Look at her."

Nana Pooley's wife speaks on his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Pooley had spoken for the first time since her husband's tragic passing.

Gifty had been eagerly anticipating her husband’s return after he left Kumasi to watch Kotoko’s first game of the second half of the season.

Speaking to LUV FM from their home, an emotional she broke down in tears, unable to come to terms with the devastating loss.

