Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has gone viral for his performance of Booker T's signature celebration

The AFC Bournemouth forward hit the celebration after scoring in the big win over Nottingham Forest

Semenyo, who has contributed ten goals in the league this season, and his teammates face Liverpool next

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo set tongues wagging with his newest celebration during the Premier League game between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The Ghana international netted his seventh goal of the season in the English top-flight as the Cherries continued their red-hot run with an emphatic 5-0 win over Forest.

Antoine Semenyo hits wrestler Booker T's celebration in Nttingham Forest win. Photo: Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Semenyo was spotted performing the famous signature celebration of WWE superstar Booker T.

Semenyo halted a bit after scoring and his teammates left him around the corner flag, before acrobatically spinning and putting his hands on his face.

Booker T is revered in wrestling, having been a champion five times in the sport.

The Bournemouth forward, in the past, disclosed his love for the spot and promised to hit one of the celebrations.

"It's funny because we scored the fourth one, and I said to Tarvenier I need to a get, and he said make the run, and I will play it to you and you will get your chance and happily that was what happy and it was the cherry on top," he told the BBC, as he reflected on his goal.

Semenyo has now scored seven goals and delivered three assists in the Premier League.

Semenyo dreams of Europe

The Ghanaian forward believes AFC Bournemouth can qualify for Europe but the Cherries want to take it game after game.

He told the BBC:

"We definitely do. We definitely look at the table and think there is a chance, but again, you don't want to put pressure on the team like what the gaffer said, it is literally game after game.

"At any moment, we could lose games, and things start falling down so we are just taking it game after game."

Bournemouth will face Liverpool next in the Premier League after scoring nine goals in their last two matches. Semenyo hopes their red-hot streak continues against the leaders.

"We are going to bring the same atmosphere and hopefully the same amount of goals next week, but it's going to be a tough game. We know that. But if we come with the same mentality that we had for this game, who knows what is going to happen next week?"

Semenyo equals Tony Yeboah's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued his high-flying campaign with another strike as AFC Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The Ghana international completed the 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest at Vitality Park with an exquisite finish in the 90th minute.

It was the Ghanaian's seventh goal of the season, one short of his total EPL tally last season.

Source: YEN.com.gh