Chad Coach Discloses Why They Didn’t Concede More Than 5 Goals Against Ghana
- Ghana overwhelmed Chad in a one-sided World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium
- Chad head coach has explained why his team did not conceded more than five goals against the ultra-offensive Black Stars
- Chad, realistically, cannot qualify for the World Cup as they are likely to direct attention to 2027 AFCON qualification
In a crushing defeat on Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Chad were thrashed 5-0 by Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, and the head coach of visitors has disclosed why they did not suffer a more inferior loss against the rampant Black Stars.
Despite a valiant performance from Chad's goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem, who made several key saves, the team struggled defensively and were overwhelmed by the attacking prowess of the Black Stars. The defeat leaves Chad root bottom of the the qualifying Group I with zero points after 5 matches while Ghana are topping the standings with 12 points.
Ghana's dominance vs Chad
From the very first whistle, Ghana asserted their dominance over Chad who arrived in Ghana with a 25-man squad. The Black Stars displayed exceptional attacking quality throughout the match, leaving the visitors with little time or space to regroup as in-form Premeir League star, Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, opened the scoring after just two minutes.
Semenyo took advantage of a loose ball in the box and converted with ease. His goal set the tone for the rest of the game, as Otto Addo's men continued to pile on the pressure as more than 40 000 fans watched on at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21. Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a pointblank header after a delightful cross from Kingsley Schindler. Skipper of the side, Jordan Ayew of Leicester City then increased the tally to three, convering an Antoine Semenyo-earned penalty in the 36th.
The ruthless Black Stsrs, who failed to qualify for AFCON 2025, were without mercy for the minnows as Mohammed Salisu, in the 51st minute, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah, in the 78th minute sealed the 5-0 victory for Ghana.
Saves of Chad's goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem
Despite the heavy defeat, Chad’s goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem was undoubtedly the standout performer for his side. The shot-stopper was forced into action time and time again, as Ghana’s attackers relentlessly tested him throughout the match, forcing brilliant saves from Mohammed Kudus, Semenyo, and co. Mbaynassem made a series of crucial saves that kept the scoreline from becoming even more humiliating.
After the game, Chad's head coach, Tahir Zakaria Gardia, responding to a question posed by YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, was full of praise for his goalkeeper, acknowledging that without Mbaynassem’s heroics, the score could have been far worse.
“I believe without Mbaynassem’s great performance in goal, we could have conceded many more goals. He saved us on several occasions, and we are grateful for his efforts. He is a talented goalkeeper and had an exceptional game. Without his big saves, probably, yes, I agree that we could have conceded more than five.” Tahir Zakaria said.
While Ghana glittered, for Chad, however, the road ahead looks increasingly difficult to occupy any of the top two spots in Group I, with their focus most likely to be shifted to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
