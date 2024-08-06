Barcelona have all but sealed the acquisition of summer transfer target, Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig

The 26-year-old, who played a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 success, is expected to bolster Hansi Flick's squad

Ironically, Olmo has never played in La Liga in his career despite accumulating over 30 caps for Spain

FC Barcelona has finally reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of versatile Spanish attacker, Dani Olmo.

The Catalan giants had identified Olmo and Athletic Club's Nico Williams as their primary targets for the summer transfer window.

Dani Olmo is expected to boost the current Barcelona lineup significantly following his transfer from RB Leipzig. Photos by Ian MacNicol and Jonathan Moscrop.

Barcelona 'reach verbal agreement' to sign Olmo after Williams snub

Barcelona initially targeted Williams, but after struggling to make progress in those negotiations, they turned their attention to Olmo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona and Leipzig have reached a 'verbal agreement' on the transfer fee structure.

The Euro 2024 champion is set to return to Camp Nou on a six-year contract.

Olmo's arrival will significantly strengthen Barca's squad as they aim to compete with their El Clasico rivals, Real Madrid, who have made significant signings this summer, adding Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to their star-studded roster.

While the 26-year-old may not carry the same level of hype as Mbappe, his pivotal role in Spain's journey to their fourth European Championship has given La Blaugrana fans plenty to look forward to.

As noted by Coaches Voice, his versatility and tactical intelligence make him a valuable asset for any team.

From a tactical perspective, Olmo's adaptability allows him to be deployed in various roles, an advantage that Hansi Flick can leverage.

In this light, YEN.com.gh examines how Barcelona could line up with the soon-to-be former RB Leipzig star:

What are Dani Olmo's attributes and playing style?

His vision, dribbling skills, and knack for making decisive passes will add creativity to Barca's midfield and attacking play.

Olmo's ability to operate as an attacking midfielder, winger, or even a deep-lying playmaker provides Barcelona with numerous strategic options.

Barcelona's possible lineup with Dani Olmo

In midfield

In a 4-3-3 formation, Olmo could seamlessly integrate into the midfield trio, where he could be deployed on the apex of a triangle, offering support to the forwards while also tracking back to aid the defence.

Line up: ter Stegen; Balde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Kounde; Pedri, Gundogan, Olmo; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal

In a 4-2-3-1 setup, he could be deployed as a central attacking midfielder, bridging the midfield with the attack and orchestrating plays.

Line up: ter Stegen; Balde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Kounde; Pedri, Gundogan; Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal; Lewandowski

For context, Olmo excels at playing one-twos with the striker ahead of him, and with Robert Lewandowski drawing the opposing defence's attention, he could become a dynamic force, especially when he plays closer to the box.

On the wings

Olmo's ability to play on the wings allows him to stretch the opposition's defence, creating space for his teammates.

He feels comfortable on either wing, making him a versatile asset.

With Lamine Yamal firmly holding the right side and the Williams deal falling through, Olmo could bolster the left wing.

This lineup could become a reality if Hansi Flick decides to include Pedri, Gundogan, and Frenkie de Jong, potentially transitioning into a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Line up: ter Stegen; Balde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Kounde; de Jong, Gundogan; Olmo, Pedri, Yamal; Lewandowski

According to Transfermarkt, he scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists playing on either wing.

Why Dani Olmo's move to Barcelona is a match made in heaven

Olmo's return to Barcelona, where he started his career before moving to Dinamo Zagreb, is not just a homecoming but a significant upgrade for the team's tactical depth.

His blend of experience, technical prowess, and versatility will be crucial as Barcelona looks to reclaim its dominance in La Liga and make a deep run in the Champions League.

This signing could prove to be a masterstroke, giving Barcelona the creative spark they need to outmanoeuvre their rivals on the pitch.

Barcelona fails to land Nico Williams

While Barcelona successfully snagged Dani Olmo, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Catalan giants missed out on Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old winger once rumoured to join Barcelona, has now made his future clear.

Speaking to Athletic Bilbao's media team, he declared, "I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!"

