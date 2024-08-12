Barcelona’s hopes of securing the services of long-term target, Nico Williams, this summer may not be over after all

The Catalan giants have reportedly agreed a deal with the Euro 2024 winner, days after the club signed Dani Olmo

Williams hasn’t spoken directly about the speculations yet but has returned to training with Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, has reportedly made a surprising reversal in his plans regarding his future, creating a buzz in the football world.

Initially, the young Spaniard appeared to dismiss rumours linking him with a move away from the Basque club, seemingly committed to staying at Bilbao for the upcoming season.

Should Nico Williams complete a switch to Barcelona this summer, he is expected to form a lethal partnership with Spanish national teammate Lamine Yamal. Photo by NurPhoto.

However, recent developments suggest that the 22-year-old has had a change of heart and is now poised to join FC Barcelona.

Has Nico Williams agreed to join Barcelona?

According to reports from Spanish outlet Diario Sport, the Catalan giants have reached an agreement with Williams, a Euro 2024 champion with La Roja.

The club is optimistic that the talented forward will put pen to paper as early as next week, with only financial logistics left to finalise the deal.

Nico has been a top priority for Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, even before his heroics in the Euro 2024 final, where he scored the opening goal in Spain's 2-1 victory over England.

His potential addition would be a crucial boost for La Blaugrana, who are eager to strengthen their squad.

What can prevent Barcelona from signing Nico?

For this transfer to materialise, Barca will need to make room both in their squad and their budget.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the club is working tirelessly to facilitate the move, with some exits already in motion.

Julian Araujo is reportedly set to join Bournemouth, and French defender Clément Lenglet could also be on his way out to free up the necessary funds.

Williams' supposed decision to join Barcelona marks a significant turn in the transfer saga, adding another layer of intrigue to the summer transfer window.

Nico links up with brother Inaki at training

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico's elder brother, Inaki, welcomed the youngster after the latter's successful European Championship with Spain.

Despite transfer rumours linking Nico to Barcelona and PSG, the brothers were seen sharing a moment together as they prepared for the new season.

It remains to be seen if the Williams brothers will share the same dressing room this season amid reports of Nico's reported move to Barca.

