Mohammed Salisu is ready for the battle between AS Monaco and Barcelona on Monday night

The two European heavyweights will square off for the Joan Gamper Trophy in Spain

Salisu is expected to face European champion and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in a hot contest

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu is preparing with French giants AS Monaco ahead of the start of the new season in France.

Salisu, who is having a good pre-season with Monaco, will round up preparations with a game against Barcelona on Monday evening.

Barcelona will welcome Monaco to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Mohammed Salisu's AS Monaco set to face Lamine Yamal's Barcelona in pre-season game. Photo: David Ramos/ Mandoga Media.

The Catalan giants will rely on teen sensation Lamine Yamal to lead the attack against a formidable Monaco side.

Yamal enjoyed a good European Championship, starring for La Roja as they defeated England to win the competition in Germany.

He was named the Best Young Player at the competition and after an extended break joined his Barcelona mates for pre-season, as reported by UEFA.

Salisu ready to face Yamal

The Ghanaian centre-back, who had a successful spell in Spain with Real Valladolid before moving to England is not surprised by the qualities of the youngster.

However, he believes AS Monaco will be up for the test tonight in Spain.

He told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Pulse:

“He had a great season and then he did very well at the Euros. I think he is a special player and we will have to do our best to stop him. That is the important thing. We must not focus only on him because they also have good forwards and midfielders. We have to be focused and keep everything in order at the back.

“Yes, I think everyone was surprised because he is a young player. He is 16-17 years old and at that age, when you play this kind of football, it is a bit of a surprise for everyone. I think he has a great future and he is a great player.”

