Jordan Ayew's outstanding statistics from the penalty spot have impressed fans following his strike against Chad

The Black Stars captain has been flawless with his spot-kicks throughout his playing career

Meanwhile, his goal against Chad puts him just behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the top scorers' accolade in the qualifiers

Jordan Ayew extended his impressive run under Otto Addo, finding the net once again as Ghana cruised past Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 33-year-old, leading the Black Stars as full-time captain for the first time, marked the occasion in style, playing a pivotal role in the 5-0 triumph.

Jordan Ayew has scored all 17 of his attempts from the penalty spot. Photo credit: Kiyoshi Ita/Getty Images and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Jordan Ayew shines in Ghana's landslide win

Beyond helping his side secure maximum points, Ayew’s goal elevated him in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

He now sits just behind Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, but shares the same goal tally as compatriot Mohamed Trezeguet (5).

The Penalty King

A remarkable statistic emerged following his latest strike—Ayew has now converted all 17 penalties he has taken in his career, according to Transfermarkt.

This impeccable record quickly became a talking point, with fans flooding social media to heap praise on the Leicester City forward.

Fans react to Ayew’s unblemished penalty record

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@bi_smart_wai lauded the Black Stars skipper:

"He is very good when it comes to penalties."

@evanz_nyarko echoed similar sentiments:

"When it comes to penalty taking, no one comes close."

@OforiCyrus41273 kept it short and sweet:

"Penalty de3 A1."

@KingsleyLarbi14, stunned by the statistic, questioned:

"Ebi juju anaa cos this guy and penalty de3 🔥🔥"

@leoM10forever made a bold comparison:

"Ayew >>>>>> Ronaldo."

@DwomohChristian summed it up:

"His confidence is crazy."

Jordan Ayew’s influence under Otto Addo

Since Otto Addo’s return in March last year, Ayew has scored eight times, accounting for 47.05% of Ghana’s total goals in that period.

His rich vein of form has been instrumental in the Black Stars' resurgence, offering both leadership and a consistent attacking threat.

With Chad now in the rearview, Ghana’s attention turns to Madagascar.

According to Ghanafa.org, the team will travel to Morocco to face the Barea, who also impressed with a commanding victory over the Central African Republic.

A win in that fixture will solidify the Black Stars’ position at the top of Group I, bringing them closer to securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For context, Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is unbeaten in World Cup qualifiers, recording three wins and two draws.

Jordan Ayew captained the Black Stars for the first time as the substantive skipper in Ghana's win against Chad on March 21, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

And if this statistic is anything to go by, the Black Stars are most likely going to avoid defeat.

Otto Addo shifts focus to Madagascar, sends strong warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has shifted his focus to Madagascar following his side’s dominant 5-0 win over Chad.

Speaking after the match, Addo reaffirmed his team’s commitment to staying at the top, stressing the need for concentration and resilience ahead of the next challenge.

Source: YEN.com.gh