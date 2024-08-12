Mohammed Salisu produced a strong display as AS Monaco defeated Barcelona on Monday night

The Ghana defender excelled at the heart of defence for the French giants in the Joan Gamper Trophy match

Salisu, who joined AS Monaco last summer, is hoping for a better season in the upcoming campaign

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu was in blistering form for AS Monaco in their final pre-season game against Spanish giants Barcelona.

The match which had the Joan Gamper Trophy at stake saw the French outfit stroll to a 3-0 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Salisu was immense at the back, scoring high ratings as Monaco kept a clean sheet after stopping an attack led by Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Later in the game, Euro 2024 winner Lamine Yamal came on but could not find a way past the strong Salisu.

After a barren first half, Senegalese summer signing Lamine Camara broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half before Breel Embolo doubled the scores even minutes later. Christian Mawissa completed victory late in the match, as reported by ESPN.

The victory means AS Monaco heads into the Ligue 1 season high in confidence and looks to have a realistic chance of competing with PSG for the title.

Meanwhile, Salisu had his first complete pre-season with the club after arriving with a knock last summer from Southampton.

Salisu extols Yamal's qualities

The former Real Valladolid defender was full of praise for winger Yamal after his success with the Spanish team at the European championship in Germany last month.

“Yes, I think everyone was surprised because he is a young player. He is 16-17 years old and at that age, when you play this kind of football, it is a bit of a surprise for everyone. I think he has a great future and he is a great player," he told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Pulse.

Salisu ready for Lamine Yamal challenge

