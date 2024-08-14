Phoenix Suns player Kevin Durant returned from Paris with more than just Olympic gold; he also chose to invest in Paris Saint-Germain

The NBA superstar has announced his investment in reigning Fench champions through his company, Boardroom Sports Holdings

Since 2012, PSG have secured 10 Ligue 1 titles, but the club has recently experienced the departure of stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

NBA star Kevin Durant has acquired a minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, the three-time reigning Ligue 1 champions, the club has announced.

Durant was a member of the USA men's basketball team that clinched its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal on Saturday, defeating a determined French team 98-87.

Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in PSG through his Boardroom Sports Holdings. Photo: @Abspotz.

The 35-year-old has now decided to contribute several million dollars from his own resources to join the club.

Durant made the investment through Arctos Sports Partners, the American investment fund that purchased a 12.5% stake in PSG in 2023, valuing the club at $4.6 billion (€4.25 billion).

Goal reports that Durant's involvement aims to enhance PSG's aim to strengthen its brand presence in the United States, concentrating on marketing and sponsorship, especially with the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in America over the next two summers.

Durant, who plies his trade with Phoenix Suns player and part-owner of MLS team Philadelphia Union, is a passionate soccer fan.

He is also a close friend of PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and has frequently visited the club’s training ground and Parc des Princes before making his investment.

Most recently, on August 6, he stopped by Campus PSG to greet players, staff, and head coach Luis Enrique.

According to ESPN, Durant is thrilled about his new role with the club and is deeply committed to his investment.

PSG to get basketball team?

Bleacher Report noted that it remains uncertain whether PSG—already involved in women's soccer, handball, judo, and esports—plans to expand into basketball.

Several renowned European soccer clubs, such as Spain's Real Madrid and Barcelona, have also achieved success in basketball.

If PSG were to explore this avenue, Durant would be a fitting advisor, thanks to his distinguished NBA career, which features two championships, an MVP award, 14 All-Star selections, and four scoring titles.

Kylian Mbappe buys French club Caen

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe will invest nearly €20 million (£17m/$22m) to secure the majority of shares in Caen.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar will share ownership with Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the supervisory board, who holds the remaining shares.

He will also assume responsibility for part of the club's debts.

