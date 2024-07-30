New Real Madrid Galactico, Kylian Mbappe, chalked up a new feat after purchasing a major stake in a French club

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward will become majority owner of a professional football club at the age of just 25

Meanwhile, Mbappe is set to link up with his teammates in the coming days ahead of the soon-to-start 2024/25 term

Kylian Mbappe has reached a new milestone in his career with a significant business move off the pitch.

The star signing for Real Madrid this summer has become the majority owner of a professional football club at just 25 years old, acquiring a controlling stake in SM Caen.

Kylian Mbappe reacts to cheers from fans at Santiago Bernabeu during his grand unveiling on July 16. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe buys French club Caen

According to French publication Le Parisien, Mbappe will invest nearly €20 million (£17m/$22m) to secure the majority of shares in Caen.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar will share ownership with Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the supervisory board, who holds the remaining shares.

He will also assume responsibility for part of the club's debts.

What record did Mbappe set after buying Caen?

As reported by Deadline Day Live, Mbappe's acquisition makes him one of the youngest owners of a professional football club in Europe at the age of 25.

Why did Mbappe buy Caen?

According to some sources via Tribuna, Mbappe's purchase of Caen is seen as a generous gesture.

In 2012, he had a verbal agreement to join Caen, but the club's relegation and financial constraints prevented the deal from materialising.

This setback led Mbappe to join Monaco, where he emerged as one of the most promising French football talents.

Mbappe's investment in Caen not only marks a significant business achievement but also reflects his longstanding connection and commitment to the club.

Mbappe reveals ambitious plans for Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe revealed his ambitious plans as a Real Madrid player during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on July 16.

In his first speech, the former AS Monaco star shared his high aspirations and determination to achieve great things with the club, concluding with the spirited chant, "Hala Madrid!"

